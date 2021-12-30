How to get grenade skins in Free Fire OB31 update

Garena has added various features to Free Fire over time, and skins for items have always been among them. These cosmetics have grown more and more diverse with updates, and players now get plenty of chances to acquire item skins through top-ups, in-game events, Lucky Royale, as well as the in-game store.

One can easily find skins for backpacks, weapons, pets, loot boxes, and many more in their dedicated sections in the Free Fire store. Grenade skins are among the items that are not part of the store as they don't have a specific section like other collectibles, so it is challenging to acquire them.

Garena Free Fire: How to acquire skins for grenades after the recent update

As already mentioned, Free Fire doesn't have any specific menu in the store that features grenade skins. Players will have to look for the new grenade skins using the methods given below:

Keep an eye on top-up events

Top-up events usually feature a variety of free rewards that users can acquire after purchasing a specific amount of diamonds. These events often offer prizes like gloo wall skins, character bundles, new pets, and many more. There is a high chance that one such event will feature a skin for grenades.

Themed events offer many exclusive skins

Garena has been consistent in bringing a fair number of events every month. These events can be based on holidays, festivals, anniversaries, or collaborations. Therefore, this grants players a chance to unlock one or two new grenade skins if they are part of the rewards.

Redeemable rewards

Free Fire's Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Garena has a dedicated website where users can go and redeem rewards using codes. It is pretty rare for users to get their hands on the redeem code for a grenade skin, but it is definitely worth the try to unlock the collectible free of cost.

"Booyah!" App rewards

Watching Free Fire content on the "Booyah!" App allows players to acquire free rewards (Image via Garena)

Players can use the News section in the menu to watch Free Fire events and get rewards using the "Booyah!" App for doing so. Players will have to log in and watch Free Fire content for a specific amount of time to earn prizes. These prizes sometimes include bundles, emotes, gloo walls, and even grenade skins.

