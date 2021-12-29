Top 5 Free Fire skins worth collecting in 2022

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular free-to-play BR games in the Play Store. The game doesn't have any price tag, but Free Fire features in-app purchases much like other free games. One can buy a specific number of diamonds per a certain price range, and further use them to unlock items in Free Fire.

There are plenty of skins in Free Fire that players can claim through events, Lucky Royale, and the store. Most of the time, the mode of transaction is diamonds. Most event-exclusive rewards tend to become unavailable after the event rather than returning to the game through the store, while store items are always available.

Players can stumble upon some of the best item skins in Free Fire through the store and Lucky Royale. These are the top five Free Fire skins:

The best Garena Free Fire skins to add to your inventory in 2022

1) Cyber Agent Hop

Cyber Agent Hop (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 699 diamonds

Agent Hop was among the recent additions to the pet section that boasted skills related to EP. It was available as a free reward in a top-up event for the pet. In addition, Agent Hop skins were also available in the event.

Due to the low top-up price, many players claimed the pet but skipped the other items. Cyber Agent Hop was also a part of the same event and was the top-most reward. The same pet skin is now available in the store and is a worthy collection.

2) Cobra Guardian Backpack

Cobra Guardian backpack is available in the Store (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 499 diamonds

There are plenty of backpack skins in the Free Fire store, but Cobra Guardian is arguably the best. It is an item from Free Fire's famous Cobra series and features the red serpent-head that spews smoke-like venom continuously.

3) Volcano Loot Box

Volcano Loot Box in the Store (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 399 diamonds

Volcano Loot Box is one of the most alluring skins of all time, simply due to its design and special effects. It has a mini volcano-like structure with a golden crystal lava ball on its mouth, accompanied with VFX of smoke and ashes.

4) Groza - Operano

Groza - Operano (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: Obtainable through "Operano Weapon Loot Crate" as a random reward (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

Attributes:

Accuracy: +

+ Armor Penetration: ++

++ Movement Speed: -

Free Fire features an assortment of beautiful gun skins that often serve as an upgrade to the base weapon. One such beautiful gun skin is 'Operano' Groza that has charismatic aura-like special effects which enhances the simpler base design.

5) Death Snowfall Backpack

Death Snowfall Backpack (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Availability: In the Lucky Royale (Winter Tower)

Death Snowfall is another backpack on this list available, available via a special event. The red-colored skin with a skull and wings is quite menacing yet beautiful, and the special effects of snowflakes make it look better.

The backpack skin is available in the Winter Tower of Lucky Royale, where players can unlock it after using tokens, available via rewards.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

