How to get new Frozen Flame Punch in Garena Free Fire

Since the introduction of the New Age Campaign, fresh-themed cosmetics have swamped Garena's Free Fire. The developers are constantly implementing new and fascinating items into the game. Some of them are available for free, whereas other exclusive ones require players to spend in-game currency.

A new Winter Tower event has been incorporated featuring "Frozen Flame Punch," "Scythe of Snow" and "Death Snowfall" as the three grand prizes. Gamers will have to spend diamonds to have the opportunity to get their hands on these items.

Frozen Flame Punch and other rewards to get during the Winter Tower event in Free Fire

The new Winter Tower event (Image via Free Fire)

The Winter Tower went live on December 29, 2021, and gamers will have access to it until January 4, 2021. In order to obtain the three items mentioned earlier, players must do spins to collect the given number of Legends Tokens.

The list of items along with the required number of Legends Tokens are given below:

1x Legends Token – Scythe of Snow

2x Legends Token – Death Snowfall

3x Legends Token – Frozen Flame Punch

A single spin will set them back by 20 diamonds. On the other hand, the pack of 5 can be purchased at a discounted rate of 90 diamonds.

The prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Players will obtain an item at random from the prize pool. This includes Legends Token and several other rewards, including cube fragments, vouchers, memory fragments, loot crate, and multiple loadout items. Moreover, players can exchange three undesired rewards from the backpack for an additional spin.

Steps to get the rewards

Here are the steps to access the events and make the spins to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Once players have opened Free Fire, they must open the Luck Royale section on the left-hand side.

Step 2: Gamers should then select the Winter Tower option and make the desired number of spins.

A single spin needs 20 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After users have obtained the number of Legends Tokens, they can collect the items through the tower from the right-hand side.

Note: Gamers are not guaranteed to obtain the Legends Token within a specified number of attempts. Some gamers may need a few hundred diamonds, in contrast, others may only require a few thousand.

