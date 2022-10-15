How to get Infernal Draco M4A1 Evo gun skin in Free Fire MAX this month

Garena has released a new Evo gun skin, Infernal Draco M4A1, on the Free Fire MAX India server. The gun skin makes the particular assault rifle even more menacing with increased damage and rate of fire, along with the ability to break Gloo Walls faster.

Like any other skin belonging to the category, it is available as a grand prize in the Faded Wheel, and you have to spend diamonds to get the exclusive reward. The event started on 15 October 2022, and you have until 11 November 2022 to draw this gun skin.

Here is how you can get the exclusive Infernal Draco gun skin in Free Fire MAX.

Infernal Draco M4A1 can be obtained from Faded Wheel Free Fire MAX until early November

Faded Wheel is one of the most preferred Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX, as players are guaranteed the grand prize in a few spins. The reward pool for the ongoing Faded Wheel is as follows:

M4A1 – Infernal Draco

Dragon Bite Scan

5x Raze Volcanite (MA41)

Painted Omen

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 November 2022)

Skyline Loot Crate

Infernal Draco (Red) Token Box

Yellow Strike

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

The prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

You will not receive all the items from the prize pool, as it is mandatory to remove two undesired items. Also, the cost of getting rewards will gradually increase since no items are repeated. The current draw diamond costs are 9, 19, 39, 69, 149, 199, and 499.

This brings the overall cost of acquiring eight items to 1082 diamonds, making the Faded Wheel a relatively cost-effective method of obtaining attractive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX.

Steps to make a spin on the new Faded Wheel and get the exclusive gun skin

You can follow the steps below to collect the M4A1 Evo gun skin from the new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the icon on the left side of the lobby.

Select Faded Wheel featuring M4A1 Evo gun skin (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the Infernal Draco M4A1 gun skin.

Remove two unwanted items from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Remove two undesired items from the prize pool by selecting them and confirming their removal.

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and get rewards at random.

As stated earlier, the price of the spins will gradually increase with each spin you make.

Infernal Draco MA41 in Free Fire MAX

Infernal Draco MA41 in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Infernal Draco MA41 is the latest Evo gun skin in the battle royale title. It has the same perks as previous Evo skins, including emotes, multiple effects, a unique ability, a kill announcement, and more.

However, you will have to upgrade it to higher levels using Raze Volcanite (M4A1) to enjoy all the perks. In most cases, this costs way more than the original cost of acquiring the gun skin from the Faded Wheel. Thus, you should only consider getting an Evo gun skin if you're confident that you'll be able to upgrade it to the maximum level later on.

