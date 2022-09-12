5 best emotes to get in Free Fire MAX in September 2022

In most free-to-play games, developers include tons of in-app purchases, and Free Fire MAX is no different. One can acquire a plethora of collectibles by spending diamonds/gold or grinding hard in Free Fire or its MAX version. Some in-game rewards are solely aimed at showing off, and emotes are among them.

One can hit the emote button to perform several unique actions on the battlefield that are boastworthy or useful in mocking opponents. While some emotes are highly rare and only become available on special occasions via time-limited events, many are always available in the specific section of the in-game store.

Readers can learn about the best available emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX, which one should buy this month (September 2022).

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five emotes that one should purchase in Free Fire MAX this month (September 2022)

1) Top Scorer

Price: 599 diamonds

In-game description:

"Envy of my moves?"

The first entry on this list is the Top Scorer emote, which is meant for Football fans. One can hit the emote button to showcase an animation that features some magnificent dribbling skills from the character before it kicks the ball away. Players who love to flex on the battlefield after each kill should purchase the Top Scorer emote.

2) Kongfu

Price: 599 diamonds

In-game description:

"Pow! Pow! Bam!"

Anything with an in-game animation inspired by martial arts looks fine and fascinates almost everyone. Free Fire MAX has characters who have a warrior-like appearance but don't boast many emotes with similar features. Thus, Kongfu becomes a great choice if players want to show off some skills with nunchucks.

3) Rap Swag

Price: 399 diamonds

In-game description:

"My stage, my moves!"

The third addition to this list is the Rap Swag emote, available for just 399 diamonds in the game. The emote lives up to its name and boasts an animation where the in-game character is shown performing like a rapper, using its body (primarily the hands) to showcase some gestures.

4) Burnt BBQ

Price: 599 diamonds

In-game description:

"Oh No"

The Burnt BBQ emote is another popular item that has been a rare collectible at one stage. It was among the prizes available in the Squad Beatz series top-up event. Having featured as a 500-diamond top-up reward, Burnt BBQ was initially only available for a few days.

However, after the OB35 update, the barbeque-themed emote became a part of the new collectibles in the store. Players can purchase the funny emote and use it on the battlefield.

Burnt BBQ's animation features the character burning the barbeque while performing some dance moves.

5) Shattered Reality

Price: 599 diamonds

In-game description:

"Powerful even in virtual reality."

The final entry on this list is the Shattered Reality emote, well-known among Free Fire MAX fans for its impressive use of VFX. It was first seen in the game as a free reward for a 500-diamond top-up in the New Age Top Up event.

Initially, the Shattered Reality emote was also rare, like Burnt BBQ, but after the OB35 version update, developers added it to the store. Users can grab it for 599 diamonds and hit the emote button to initiate its exceptional animation.

Shattered Reality's animation features the character observing a holographic map shown in front of them and then shattering it with one mighty punch.

Players should note that each is available in Free Fire MAX until the next OB36 update, which will be arriving later in September 2022. Apart from the emotes mentioned in the list, players can also obtain another emote via an ongoing event, "Come & Dance Top-Up."

