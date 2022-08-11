How to get Infernal Netherworld M4A1 in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has returned with a new Rate Up event on Free Fire MAX's India server, offering the exclusive Infernal Netherworld M4A1, among other items. Gamers must spend diamonds to obtain these rare gun skins that were previously accessible in one of the Incubators in early 2021.
The best aspect of the newly added event is that players receive an increased chance of obtaining the selected grand prize. The event kicked off on August 11, 2022, and users have until August 17, 2022, to make the most of it.
Infernal Netherworld M4A1 and other gun skins available in the Free Fire MAX Rate Up event
The new Rate Up event in Free Fire MAX provides 10x the odds of acquiring M4A1 spins. Gamers can spend diamonds to acquire six attractive M4A1 skins.
A single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set players back by 180 diamonds. The grand prizes for the event are as follows:
- M4A1 – Infernal Netherworld
- M4A1 – Griffin’s Fury
- M4A1 – Red Griffin
- MA41 – Shadow Netherworld
- MA41 – Glacier Netherworld
- MA41 – Venom Netherworld
Users will be required to pick one grand prize, which will have a 10x chance of being drawn. Additionally, they may switch between the prizes whenever they wish.
The other items that players may draw include the following:
- M79 – Demolitionist
- MP5 – Demolitionist
- M1014 – Demolitionist
- M60 – Victory Wings
- SKS – Victory Wings
- SCAR – Shark Attack
- FAMAS – Shark Attack
- VSS – Shark Attack
- P90 – Swagger Ownage
- M14 – Horizon
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by September 30)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by September 30)
- Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Cataclysm (M1014) Weapon Loot Crate
- Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- IMP-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate
- KPop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- 100x Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
Steps to access the Rate Up event and collect the rewards
Players can follow the steps outlined below to claim the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event:
Step 1: First, individuals should access the Rate Up event interface in the battle royale title.
Step 2: Next, gamers should choose a weapon from the six available options. As previously stated, players will have a ten times greater probability of achieving this particular item.
Step 3: Finally, users must spend diamonds to get their hands on the exclusive M4A1 gun skins.
The event is certainly a great opportunity for players to acquire fascinating gun skins that were previously available in the Incubator. Any item released in this luck royale is highly valued due to its high cost. Free Fire players who missed out on these M4A1 skins have a greater chance of getting them this time around.