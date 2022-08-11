How to get Infernal Netherworld M4A1 in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has returned with a new Rate Up event on Free Fire MAX's India server, offering the exclusive Infernal Netherworld M4A1, among other items. Gamers must spend diamonds to obtain these rare gun skins that were previously accessible in one of the Incubators in early 2021.

The best aspect of the newly added event is that players receive an increased chance of obtaining the selected grand prize. The event kicked off on August 11, 2022, and users have until August 17, 2022, to make the most of it.

Infernal Netherworld M4A1 and other gun skins available in the Free Fire MAX Rate Up event

The new Rate Up event in Free Fire MAX provides 10x the odds of acquiring M4A1 spins. Gamers can spend diamonds to acquire six attractive M4A1 skins.

A single spin will cost 20 diamonds, while a pack of 10 will set players back by 180 diamonds. The grand prizes for the event are as follows:

Users have six separate M4A1 gun skins (Image via Garena)

M4A1 – Infernal Netherworld

M4A1 – Griffin’s Fury

M4A1 – Red Griffin

MA41 – Shadow Netherworld

MA41 – Glacier Netherworld

MA41 – Venom Netherworld

Users will be required to pick one grand prize, which will have a 10x chance of being drawn. Additionally, they may switch between the prizes whenever they wish.

The other items that players may draw include the following:

The other miscellaneous prizes (Image via Garena)

M79 – Demolitionist

MP5 – Demolitionist

M1014 – Demolitionist

M60 – Victory Wings

SKS – Victory Wings

SCAR – Shark Attack

FAMAS – Shark Attack

VSS – Shark Attack

P90 – Swagger Ownage

M14 – Horizon

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by September 30)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by September 30)

Valentine’s (AK + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Cataclysm (M1014) Weapon Loot Crate

Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

IMP-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

KPop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

100x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

Steps to access the Rate Up event and collect the rewards

Players can follow the steps outlined below to claim the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: First, individuals should access the Rate Up event interface in the battle royale title.

Step 2: Next, gamers should choose a weapon from the six available options. As previously stated, players will have a ten times greater probability of achieving this particular item.

Make spins to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users must spend diamonds to get their hands on the exclusive M4A1 gun skins.

The event is certainly a great opportunity for players to acquire fascinating gun skins that were previously available in the Incubator. Any item released in this luck royale is highly valued due to its high cost. Free Fire players who missed out on these M4A1 skins have a greater chance of getting them this time around.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi