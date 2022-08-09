Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Free Fire players consume a diverse range of content across numerous platforms, with gameplay montages and highlights being the most popular. Several players from the Middle East server have tapped into this category, finding extraordinary success and an audience from all over the world.

OP Vincenzo is one such content creator who has established a name for himself globally. His channel already boasts 6.91 million subscribers, and many look forward to his precise and flashy gaming videos.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. He is currently ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster in the Clash Squad mode.

Listed below are Vincenzo’s in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 1211 solo games and has bettered foes in 110 matches, leading to a win rate of 9.08%. He has 3079 kills and 735 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 23.87%.

The content creator has also featured in 1771 duo matches and remained unbeaten in 311 games, resulting in a win rate of 17.56%. He has 5324 kills and 1134 headshots with a K/D ratio of 3.65 and a headshot percentage of 21.30%.

Vincenzo has made 23904 appearances in the squad mode and has been victorious on 3938 occasions, converting to a win rate of 16.47%. He has accumulated 89494 kills and 34165 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot percentage of 38.18%.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current Free Fire MAX season, Vincenzo has competed in nine duo matches and has three victories, retaining a win rate of 33.33%. With 85 kills and 50 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 14.17 and a headshot percentage of 58.82%.

The YouTuber has played 73 squad games and has 14 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 19.17%. He has secured 297 eliminations and 153 headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.03 and a headshot percentage of 51.52%.

Note: Vincenzo's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 9 August 2022 and are subject to change as he features in more games.

Estimated monthly YouTube earnings

Vincenzo’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

OP Vincenzo makes approximately around $821 and $13.1K per month through his YouTube channel. The estimates for the entire year are between $9.9K and $157.6K.

YouTube channel, subscribers, and more

Vincenzo posted his first video on his YouTube channel in December 2018. Over the last three years, he has uploaded more than 480 videos. These have amassed 476.782 million views in total.

The channel had a slow start until the end of 2019, with just over half a million subscribers. However, it had significant growth in 2020, surpassing 4.69 million subscribers by the end of the year. The channel is currently nearing seven million subscribers.

In the last 30 days alone, the channel has accumulated 20k subscribers and 3.284 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish