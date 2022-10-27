How to get an invisible name in Free Fire using Unicode 3164 (October 2022)

A common practice in Free Fire is to give oneself an in-game name (IGN) that is both creative and original. With this goal in mind, tons of users scour the internet in search of innovative approaches to make their names appear distinct compared to other players.

Over time, using Unicode 3164 (Hangul Filler) to get an invisible name has become one of the best methods to have a unique name in the battle royale title. Creating such names is relatively easy. Users must combine multiple symbols to get an empty/invisible name.

Instructions on how to use Unicode 3164 to get an invisible name in Free Fire

Unicode 3164, otherwise known as Hangul Filler or U+3164, is the specific symbol that gamers must utilize to have an invisible name in Free Fire. However, it should be noted that individuals should combine them with Braille symbols.

Detailed steps on creating an invisible name in the battle royale title are listed below:

Step 1: You will first have to head over to any one of the websites to get the Unicode 3164. You must copy the particular symbol into the ‘Notes’ app on your mobile device.

Step 2: In the next step, you will have to copy multiple Braille characters underneath the Unicode 3164 you entered earlier. This must be done as these characters appear invisible within the game.

You can paste the Braille characters underneath the Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Visit “https://www.compart.com/en/unicode/block/U+2800” to find various Braille symbols.

Step 3: The entire text in the ‘Notes’ app can finally be copied and pasted while you are changing the name in Free Fire.

Alternative method: Superscript characters

Gamers can also access an alternative method to get an invisible name in Free Fire. This would be very similar to the previous one, except that they would have to paste the superscript characters instead of Braille symbols. The use of Unicode 3164 and the overall steps would be the same in both cases.

It should be noted that both methods are currently working but could get patched by Garena in the future.

How to change your name in Free Fire

The steps to alter the name in the battle royale title are provided below:

Step 1: To start, you may open Free Fire on your mobile device and head to the in-game profile.

This is the icon you must tap (Image via Garena0

Step 2: Once your profile loads up on the screen, you may tap on the Name Change icon beside the existing name.

Step 3: The ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will appear on your screen, and you may paste the earlier created invisible name text.

Enter the created text into the text field and complete the name change process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you may utilize 390 diamonds or a Name Change Card to complete the process.

After completing the entire procedure, you will have an invisible name in the game.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. They may enjoy FF MAX as the government did not include it in the list of suspended applications.

