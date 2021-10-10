How to get an invisible nickname in Free Fire: Unicode 3164 character guide

Players in Free Fire are often keen to have creative nicknames to distinguish themselves from other users. Since the name is one of their key identities in the battle royale title, they look for various ways to incorporate unique in-game names (IGNs).

Having an invisible name is something that many users look for. They can accomplish so by employing U+3164, often known as the Hangul Filler.

For those unfamiliar with how to go about this, here's a quick and handy guide to getting an invisible IGN in Free Fire.

Details on getting an invisible nickname in Free Fire using Unicode 3164

You can make your name invisible in Free Fire by following these simple steps:

Step 1: First, you are required to copy the Hangul Filler (U+3164) and paste it into the Notes app on your device. You can find the website where Hangul Filler can be found by clicking on this URL.

Copy the Hangul filler

Step 2: Next, you must copy any random letters in the superscript format (it is necessary to have them in this format). Superscript text can be created from various websites available on the internet.

Paste the letter below the Hangul filler in the notes app

Step 3: Subsequently, you should paste them underneath the Hangul Filler (U+3164) that you entered previously.

Step 3: Finally, you need to "Select All" and click the "Copy" button. You are required to paste it while changing your nickname.

The following video will provide you with further insight into the same process:

Steps to change nickname in Free Fire

Step 1: Start Free Fire on your device and click on the "Profile Banner" in the top-left corner.

Step 2: You are required to press the "Edit" icon, as demonstrated in the image below:

You need to next tap on this icon. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will see a box called "Player Info" on your screen. After that, tap on the icon next to your existing nickname.

The icon next to the current nickname needs to be pressed. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The last step is to paste in the text you copied earlier. To change your moniker, tap on the "390 Diamonds" option.

Diamonds will be deducted from your Free Fire account and the name will be changed as a result.

Edited by Danyal Arabi