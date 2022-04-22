How to get invisible nicknames in Free Fire and FF MAX after latest updates

Player profiles can be customized in a number of ways in both Free Fire and its MAX version. Many users primarily want to modify their in-game IDs by using distinctive and creative nicknames. They believe that doing so will make them stand out.

For the same reason, players scour the internet for different methods and tricks to create unique monikers. One of the most popular techniques is creating the invisible name, which involves the usage of Unicode 3164 and numerous other specific symbols.

The detailed procedure for making invisible nicknames is mentioned below.

Step-by-step guide to use Unicode 3164 and get invisible nicknames in Free Fire and FF MAX

Here’s how Hangul Filler (Unicode 3164) and other symbols can be used to attain invisible names:

Step 1: To begin with, users will have to copy Unicode 3164. They can get it via this link.

Step 2: Next, they must paste it into the ‘Notes’ app or any other similar application present on their devices.

Braille Patterns should be pasted below Unicode 3164 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Gamers can then copy and paste any four/five Braille patterns below the Unicode 3164. To find these particular symbols, visit this webpage.

Step 4: Finally, the entire text can be selected and used while changing the in-game name within Free Fire and FF MAX.

Disclaimer: Currently, this method of getting an invisible name is operational, but it may not be accessible in the future.

How to change the name in Free Fire and FF MAX

Step 1: Open Free Fire or FF MAX and head over to the profile section by clicking on the top left side.

Step 2: Next, tap on the edit icon located beside the current nickname.

Players can press this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear where the new name has to be entered. You can paste the invisible name text into the field and tap on the ‘390 diamonds’ button.

The desired name can be pasted into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: That's it! You should now have an invisible name within the game.

Rather than spending 390 diamonds, you can use a name change card. It is significantly less expensive in terms of in-game currency and can be acquired for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

Edited by Ashish Yadav