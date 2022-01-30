How to get Kungfu Tigers emote and other Free Fire rewards this week

The Free Fire community is always on the hunt for opportunities to acquire different exclusive rewards, and events have emerged as an essential source for them to accomplish the same.

Top-up events are a common occurrence in the game and are particularly beneficial to players who make frequent purchases of diamonds. Essentially, bonus items are given to players once they have bought a specified quantity of the in-game currency.

A few days ago, a new top-up event made its way to the game, and there are three exclusive rewards available, including a legendary emote called Kungfu Tiger.

Steps to obtain Kungfu Tigers emote and more rewards in Free Fire

These are multiple rewards that are available (Image via Garena)

The ‘Kungfu Tigers Top-Up’ is the most recent top-up available in Free Fire, and it will be offered to players until February 2. Listed below are the specific criteria that players must meet to get the Kungfu Tigers emote and other rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Ferocious Facepaint Top-up 300 diamonds to get SVD – Frozen Platinum Top-up 500 diamonds to get Kungfu Tiger

It is an excellent deal as users will be getting a weapon skin, emote, and facepaint just by completing a top-up of more than 500 diamonds.

These are the steps they can follow to complete the top-up event:

Step 1: To begin with, visit the in-game top-up center in Free Fire to purchase diamonds for the ongoing event.

The in-game top-up center can be used to buy diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers will find various options available on their screens. They can choose the INR 400 (520 diamonds) top-up if they wish to obtain all the rewards.

Payment can be completed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can finally complete payment. After this, the rewards of the top-up event have to be manually claimed from the specific event section.

The facepaint and the emote can be equipped through the ‘Vault’ option, while the gun skin can be equipped via ‘Weapon.’

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Even though the top-up rewards are free, gamers will need to spend real money while acquiring the respective number of diamonds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi