How to get legendary Assassin's Creed Avatar and Diamond Royale voucher in Free Fire MAX for free

Events are one of the most common ways in Free Fire MAX for players to earn rewards at absolutely no cost. Users eagerly await the arrival of new ones as they continue their search for other ways to obtain items for free.

It has been almost a week since events based on Free Fire’s collaboration with Assassin’s Creed began to take place within the game. Tons of incentives have been made available to players, including a costume bundle, pet skin, and other items.

One of the ongoing events is the ‘Personality Test,’ and users are guaranteed to receive legendary Assassin’s Creed Avatar and a Diamond Royale Voucher through it.

Free Fire MAX: Detailed steps to get Assassin’s Creed Avatar and Diamond Royale voucher for free

The event asks users to answer a few questions to get the items (Image via Garena)

The Personality Test event started on 4 March and will run until 13 March. Users have to answer three simple questions during this period to get Assassin’s Creed Avatar and Diamond Royale Voucher.

The three questions are:

Q1: Which one do you advocate more, Freedom or Discipline?

Options:

1) Freedom

2) Discipline

Q2: You have accepted an important mission. You choose to:

Options:

1) Complete on your own

2) Complete with your friends’ help

Q3: An enemy who has been sabotaging your mission is standing in front of you. You:

Options:

1) Engage face-to-face

2) Attack from behind

Regardless of the players' selections, developers will provide them with the rewards of the Personality Test. Subsequently, they can pick the ones of their preference.

Steps to access the event

Gamers can follow the procedures listed below to access the Personality Test event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After users open Free Fire MAX, they should visit the events section. Next, under the 'The Creed of Fire,’ they should tap on the ‘Personality Test’ option.

The event can be accessed by clicking on the 'Go To' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can press the ‘Go To’ button in the subsequent step.

Step 3: Finally, individuals can answer the three questions and get the two specific rewards of the event.

Users should not lose out on this opportunity because all they have to do is answer three easy questions, and they will receive the rewards without exerting any effort.

