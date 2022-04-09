How to get Legendary Breezer surfboard in Free Fire for free this week

Over the last several years, numerous collaborations in Free Fire have taken place, resulting in the introduction of many events, themed items, and other new features to the game. BTS, an immensely popular K-pop boy band, recently collaborated with the battle royale title, allowing users to participate in the ongoing events and earn numerous free rewards.

The Legendary Breezer surfboard is one of the most exclusive items offered to the community. Gamers can acquire it without putting in any effort through the ‘Login Reward’ event, available only for a limited timeframe.

Note: The event is only available today, and players will not be able to acquire it after 9 April.

Free Fire guide: Obtaining Legendary Breezer surfboard for free

The event is only available for today, and users must not miss this opportunity

Login Reward is the name of the event, and it will be running only today, i.e., 9 April, which happens to be the peak day of the Free Fire x BTS collaboration.

As previously stated, users are not required to exert any effort or perform any tasks/missions. They merely need to check into the game and claim the Breezer surfboard from the specific event section.

Here are the steps that can be followed to claim the surfboard:

Step 1: Players should start by opening Free Fire and pressing the ‘Calendar’ icon.

Step 2: They must head to the ‘Gen FF’ tab and press on the ‘Login Reward’ event.

Step 3: After that, individuals can tap the ‘Claim’ button present beside the surfboard skin to receive the reward.

Later on, the skin can be directly equipped through the in-game ‘Vault’ section. Gamers must miss out on this opportunity as items of this kind do not easily make a return to the game.

Other peak day rewards

Today is the peak day of celebrations of the BTS collaboration (Image via Garena)

50% off on BTS Crystal: As part of the peak day, the BTS Crystal available in the in-game shop is at a 50% discount. Interested users can purchase it and then obtain a themed costume bundle.

4x Neon Stick: Only today, players can acquire 4x the amount of Neon Sticks, enabling them to receive the tokens quicker and redeem the various rewards.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

