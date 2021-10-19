How to get legendary emotes in Free Fire Max after OB30 update

Apart from delivering a thrilling and visually enhanced battle royale experience, Free Fire Max is loaded with exciting elements such as costumes, skins, and emotes. Players frequently strive to obtain these things and leave no stone unturned to obtain free ones.

Among all these items, gamers frequently utilize emotes to show off on the battlegrounds. Although the basic emote costs 199 diamonds, the players will need 399 diamonds or more for the better ones. The costliest one available in the store is Top DJ, costing 599 diamonds.

Although these emotes do not affect the battlefield, some players will go to great lengths to get legendary ones, usually paying hundreds, if not thousands, of diamonds. Here are some of the ways to get the legendary emotes.

How to get legendary emotes in Free Fire Max

Top Up events

Mind It can be attained from Top Up event (Image via Free Fire Max)

Top Up events are a great way to purchase in-game items without breaking the bank. These offer free rewards for buying a given amount of in-game currency, which provides additional value for top ups.

Currently, the Diwali Top Up event is underway and will run for two more days, i.e., until 21 October 2021. It provides a 3x weapon loot crate for purchasing just 100 diamonds. On the other hand, recharging 300 diamonds will net users an exclusive Mind It emote.

All the items in the top up event are technically free, considering that the users do not need to spend their in-game currency.

In-game store

The legendary emote is available in the store (Image via Free Fire Max)

Players can also directly purchase the emote of their choice for the store. The Top DJ emote is available that will cost them 599 diamonds, while the Kongfu emote costs 399 diamonds. However, users will be able to apply a further discount on this emote through a coupon, one of which is available in the Elite Pass.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the emote from the store:

Step 1: Open the store section of Free Fire and then tap on the collection option.

Step 2: Subsequently, choose the emote and select the preferred emote.

Users can confirm the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users should click on the purchase button. A dialogue box will appear asking for confirmation of the purchase.

Step 4: Select the applicable discount coupon and press the yellow diamond button.

