How to get legendary FFWS outfit in Free Fire MAX

Costume bundles and outfits are Free Fire MAX’s most desired cosmetic items because they allow players to modify the character’s appearance, and most users are interested in acquiring them.

Recently, FFWS-related content has been pouring into the Indian server for the battle royale title. One of the most exciting additions is the legendary FFWS outfit, which stands out as reasonably distinctive in comparison to all of the other costume bundles that have been released in the past.

Gamers can get their hands on this particular outfit through the newly added Faded Wheel by spending the premium in-game currency, diamonds. Since the rewards in the specific Luck Royale are not repeated, they are guaranteed to receive it within 1082 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: How to get the legendary FFWS outfit

The FFWS outfit is available in the Faded Wheel event, which started today, 26 November, and will be accessible until 17 December. As with all previous events, users can remove two undesired items from the Prize Pool before spending the diamonds to draw out the rewards one by one.

With each withdrawn prize, the price of the spins rises until the last one, i.e., the eighth spin, costs 499 diamonds. Given that the event will be open in Free Fire MAX for a few weeks, gamers will have ample time to decide whether or not they want to obtain the specific costume.

Essentially, the outfit is unique and has several customizable options. The event supplies its basic variant, and users may further avail the other variants using the “Tailor” mechanism.

The basic version is offered to the players through the event (Image via Garena)

Nevertheless, individuals should note that getting the other versions wouldn’t be free and will cost users diamonds upon purchasing the particular Token Box.

Guide on how to access the Faded Wheel and get the legendary FFWS outfit

You may follow the steps outlined below to access the Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX and get your hands on the legendary FFWS outfit:

Step 1: Start by opening Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and tapping on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Several Luck Royales will show up, and you must subsequently select the one with the “Tailor Bundle” text.

Remove the two rewards which you do not wish to get (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You may then remove the two unwanted rewards from the prize pool and start spinning the Faded Wheel. The initial spin costs nine diamonds, so it’s at least worth an attempt.

Other FFWS events accessible in Free Fire MAX

There are loads of other events present in the game (Image via Garena)

The following is a list of the other FFWS events and their primary rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Dragon Awaken – Avron pet and Pet skin: Firemyth Avron (17 November – 1 December)

Card Collection – Navy Starsea Gloo Wall (17 November – 1 December)

Playtime Mission – Baby Beast Backpack (25 November – 27 November)

Travel Mission – Starsea Burst Pickup Truck (23 November – 26 November)

Peak Day Login – Navy Starsea Grenade (26 November)

Apart from these, a few other events are also accessible in the game, including Pick ’n Win and Popping Stars.

