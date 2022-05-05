How get Legendary Goldrim King Backpack and Arc in Free Fire & FF MAX for free

A new Goldrim Top-up event has recently been launched in Free Fire and the MAX version. Following the trend of the previous few events, the developers have offered two legendary incentives to attract players to acquire the premium in-game currency.

This new top-up event was added after completing the Ramadan Top-Up event, which provided a legendary emote and machete skin. Many users benefited from the previous event, which appears to be the case for this one.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can log in to their account in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Steps to get the Goldrim King Backpack and Arc in Free Fire and FF MAX

Gamers can benefit from it until 11 May (Image via Garena)

As the name implies, top-up events in Free Fire require players to amass a specific number of diamonds to receive the items for free. Users have until 11 May to take advantage of the Goldrim Top-Up, which began on 4 May.

The requirements and rewards for the existing top-up events are as follows:

The requirements of the event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 200 diamonds to get Goldrim Arc for free

Purchase 500 diamonds to get Goldrim King Backpack for free

Gamers may purchase 520 diamonds for INR 400 to get both items. Individuals would have to spend hundreds of diamonds if they wanted to acquire similar items from the store or another event.

Users may acquire diamonds worth INR 400 (Image via Garena)

Moreover, since players do not need to spend diamonds to gain the reward, they perceive the items in the top-up events to be free. They have to obtain in-game currency to collect the backpack and scythe from the events tab.

Steps to purchase the diamonds and get the rewards

Step 1: Players may sign in to their Free Fire or FF MAX account.

Step 2: They should open the top-up section of the game. Next, users should select and purchase the preferred diamond pack depending on the event's requirements.

Once they have made the payment, diamonds will be credited.

Select Goldrim Top Up and collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can access the event tab by clicking on the calendar option. They can collect the items from the Goldrim Top-Up section.

It is safe to say that gamers looking to obtain diamonds will find this top-up event enticing. The legendary set of rewards is precious and increases the overall value of the purchase. However, they may even wait for items like emotes, Gloo Wall skins, and more in these events.

