How to get legendary gun skins and bundles in Free Fire MAX (February 2022)

Cosmetic items, particularly bundles and gun skins, are highly valued in Free Fire MAX. The former enables players to customize their character's look, while the latter, in addition to being visually appealing, has a significant influence on the whole gameplay.

Gamers are known to spend anything and everything to gain as many legendary options as possible. In addition to making standard purchases through the shop, they can spend diamonds in events to get these.

Ways to acquire legendary gun skins and bundles in Free Fire MAX

In-game store

Players can access the store to purchase the items by paying for the requisite diamonds in Free Fire MAX. The advantage of making purchases is that users will only receive the items they specifically want. They can also apply discount coupons if they already have them in their possession.

Currently, the bundles start at 199 diamonds and cost up to 1499 diamonds for exclusive ones like the Street Boy Bundle and the Skater Girl Bundle. On the other hand, gamers cannot receive gun skins directly, and they must purchase weapon loot crates with a legend box costing 40 diamonds apiece.

In any case, users can wait for a sale periodically introduced by the developers to acquire them at a discounted price.

Events

Events are an essential part of Free Fire MAX. Some of these provide free rewards, while others entail the usage of diamonds, a premium in-game currency. Sometimes these provide legendary rewards at great prices.

One of the ongoing Step Up events features two bundles and gun skins, among nine other rewards. Users can get all of the rewards for 1388 diamonds, which is a great bargain considering the cost of individual items.

However, this event will end today, so users must make up their minds quickly. They can also wait for future events to receive such rewards.

Luck Royale

The Incubator and Faded Wheel, in particular, frequently includes legendary rewards in Free Fire MAX. The former requires the expenditure of thousands of diamonds, and hence many users tend to avoid it. However, gamers generally utilize the Faded Wheel as they are guaranteed a given set of rewards within a specific number of attempts.

Currently, only one Incubator is underway, and it features five attractive Groza skins as the rewards. To claim them, users must collect Blueprint: Beatz Bangers and Evolution Stone.

However, it is better to wait for a 50% discount on the Incubator before spending the diamonds on getting the rewards at a lower cost. This is usually available in the last week of the existing one.

