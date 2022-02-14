How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire Valentine's Special event today

Over the past several weeks, the Free Fire Squad Beatz event has turned into a bonanza of freebies for non-spending players. They have been able to earn an array of items for free just by grinding through the missions.

Moreover, the developers have recently added a new Valentine’s Special event in the game. It features multiple exclusive rewards for completing the easy task of playing a given number of games with their friends.

Free Fire Valentine’s Special event provides Golden Vow and gun skin

Here are the rewards for the event (Image via Garena)

The new Valentine’s Special event has been incorporated in Free Fire to commemorate the occasion and will only be available on 14 February 2022. As a result, gamers do not have much time to accomplish the given tasks and collect the rewards. Here is the list of missions along with the corresponding rewards:

Play 1 match with your friend to receive 1x Golden Vow

Play 5 matches with your friends to receive 3x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Golden Vow is utilized to initiate a Dynamic Duo where the features of Intimacy, Friendship Badges, and Anniversary Day are unlocked. Once users have found a partner using this vow, they can play more games with them or exchange gifts to increase this intimacy and earn rewards, including bundles.

On the other hand, on opening 3x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate from the vault, gamers will get one of the two gun skins: M79 – Hipster Bunny and MP5 – Hipster Bunny. However, their duration will depend on players’ luck as these may be permanent, or they might even get a 24-hour trial card.

Steps to getting the reward

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to collect the rewards after completing the missions:

Step 1: Users should open the event and access the Squad Beatz tab.

Step 2: Next, they must select Valentine’s Special section and click on the claim button to receive the rewards.

Tips for completing the missions quickly

Gamers can engage in battle royale mode and land at hotspots such as the Peak, Clock Tower, or Factory, aiming for the shortest possible survival time. Since this would be considered completion of a single game, players may quickly complete all objectives in 30-45 minutes at the most.

Edited by Shaheen Banu