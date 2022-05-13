How to get legendary Pirate's Flag emote & FFCS Disciple Bundle in Free Fire MAX today

Garena recently incorporated a new FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX on the Indian server. This includes items that have been featured in prior FFCS and FFWS, giving players who have previously missed out on these cosmetics the opportunity to obtain them once more.
Over the last few days, the developers have started pushing out events around the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa in both variants of the battle royale title. Some events offer freebies, while others require players to spend their premium in-game currency to acquire the rewards.
FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX provides Pirate’s Flag Emote and other rewards
The new FFWS Wish event kicked off today in Free Fire MAX and requires players to spend diamonds to stand a chance to acquire a particular reward. A wish in the special event interface requires 20 diamonds as the bundle of 10+1 wish is priced slightly lower at 200 diamonds.
The event offers two separate prize pools: Unique and Normal. The constituent items in each are as follows:
Unique Prizes
- Pirate’s Flag Emote
- FFCS The Disciple Bundle
- FFWS Bayfront Ranger Bundle
- Vector FFWS 2021
- Ferocious Facepaint
- Groza – FFCS 2020
- Pet Skin: FFWS 2021 PUP
- FFWC Parachute
- Falling Star
- Lightning Bike
- FFWC Backpack
- The Dark Knight
- FFCS 2020 Rocket Loot Box
- FFWS 2021 Loot Box
- FFWC Surfboard
- FFCS 2020 Hover
- Arctic Flame
- Star General’s Banner
- M4A1 – FFCS 2020
Normal Prizes
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Winterlands AK Box
- Assassin SCAR Box
- Warrior Spirit Box
- AI Gun Box
- Master of Minds Gun Box
- Pet Food
- Resupply Map
- Summon Airdrop
- 100x Universal Fragment
- 50x Memory Fragment (Nairi)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Kla)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Laura)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)
- 50x Memory Fragment (Maro)
Users have time until 19 May to get the items they had previously missed out on through this event. Moreover, Unique prize pool items will be removed and will not be repeated to ensure a higher chance of winning the grand prize.
Steps to getting the rewards
Players can follow the steps given below to get the rewards:
Step 1: Users should first open the special FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: Next, they should select a preferred wish pack and continue making spins until they have received their favorite item.
The event offers a great option for gamers to acquire exclusive cosmetics. However, since they may or may not receive a particular reward after a specific number of spins, only users with sufficient diamonds must proceed ahead.