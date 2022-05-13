How to get legendary Pirate's Flag emote & FFCS Disciple Bundle in Free Fire MAX today

Garena recently incorporated a new FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX on the Indian server. This includes items that have been featured in prior FFCS and FFWS, giving players who have previously missed out on these cosmetics the opportunity to obtain them once more.

Over the last few days, the developers have started pushing out events around the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa in both variants of the battle royale title. Some events offer freebies, while others require players to spend their premium in-game currency to acquire the rewards.

FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX provides Pirate’s Flag Emote and other rewards

The new FFWS Wish event kicked off today in Free Fire MAX and requires players to spend diamonds to stand a chance to acquire a particular reward. A wish in the special event interface requires 20 diamonds as the bundle of 10+1 wish is priced slightly lower at 200 diamonds.

The event offers two separate prize pools: Unique and Normal. The constituent items in each are as follows:

Unique Prizes

Unique prizes (Image via Garena)

Pirate’s Flag Emote

FFCS The Disciple Bundle

FFWS Bayfront Ranger Bundle

Vector FFWS 2021

Ferocious Facepaint

Groza – FFCS 2020

Pet Skin: FFWS 2021 PUP

FFWC Parachute

Falling Star

Lightning Bike

FFWC Backpack

The Dark Knight

FFCS 2020 Rocket Loot Box

FFWS 2021 Loot Box

FFWC Surfboard

FFCS 2020 Hover

Arctic Flame

Star General’s Banner

M4A1 – FFCS 2020

Normal Prizes

Normal Prizes (Image via Garena)

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Winterlands AK Box

Assassin SCAR Box

Warrior Spirit Box

AI Gun Box

Master of Minds Gun Box

Pet Food

Resupply Map

Summon Airdrop

100x Universal Fragment

50x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

50x Memory Fragment (Kla)

50x Memory Fragment (Laura)

50x Memory Fragment (Xayne)

50x Memory Fragment (Maro)

Users have time until 19 May to get the items they had previously missed out on through this event. Moreover, Unique prize pool items will be removed and will not be repeated to ensure a higher chance of winning the grand prize.

Steps to getting the rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to get the rewards:

Step 1: Users should first open the special FFWS Wish event in Free Fire MAX.

The event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select a preferred wish pack and continue making spins until they have received their favorite item.

The event offers a great option for gamers to acquire exclusive cosmetics. However, since they may or may not receive a particular reward after a specific number of spins, only users with sufficient diamonds must proceed ahead.

