How to get legendary Racer Dreki pet skin for free in Free Fire

Free Fire has collaborated with famous personalities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Tung M-TP, along with series like One Punch Man, Attack on Titan, and Street Fighter, among others. As a result, players have remained engaged through a lot of events.

The latest crossover with McLaren is underway in Free Fire. There have been a lot of new events added to the game since June 23rd. There will be a lot in store for players during these events, including many free rewards.

Guide on obtaining Racer Dreki pet skin in Free Fire from new event

The Dreki Racer pet skin can be obtained from the new event (Image via Free Fire)

The Racer Dreki pet skin is up for grabs by collecting Wet Racing Tyre Token. This event commenced on July 26th, i.e., today, and will conclude on August 4th. The specifics are:

Gold Royale Voucher — 3x Wet Racing Tyre Tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher — 3x Wet Racing Tyre Tokens

Pet Skin: Racer Dreki — 25x Wet Racing Tyre Tokens

Players will have to collect the given amount from the tokens while playing matches. They will receive it from the loot boxes in-game.

Redeeming the legendary Racer Dreki pet skin in Free Fire

Stated below are the steps to claim the exclusive Dreki pet skin for free in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon as shown in this picture:

You are required to tap on the “Calendar” icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should navigate through the Ace Play event section and press the “Get Racer Dreki” tab.

Step 3: A list of claimable items will appear on the screen. As stated above, you need to have 25 tokens to get Dreki’s exclusive pet skin.

Click on the “Exchange” option after collecting the sufficient amount of tokens. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click on the “Exchange” option beside the “Pet Skin: Racer Dreki.”

You will be able to equip this skin from the pet section itself.

