How to get legendary Rampage Bundles in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has relaunched the Rampage Bundles from the last three years on the Free Fire MAX India server via players’ favorite Luck Royale, Moco Store. Gamers can spend diamonds acquiring these rare outfits to further expand their cosmetic collection.
The available items feature the Hunger Strike and Venom Touch Bundles that were rewards in Diamond Royale on the Indian server during the Rampage 2019 event. In addition, players may obtain the Plague Phantom Bundle offered for the first time in 2020, alongside the Vermilion Whirlwind Bundle, which was launched in 2021.
However, the catch is that since all four bundles are part of the Grand Prize, users can only acquire one of them.
New Moco Store in Free Fire MAX provides Rampage Bundles
The new Moco Store has commenced on 7 June 2022 in Free Fire MAX, and the rewards will be acquirable until 13 June 2022. Players can exercise a degree of control over the prize pool as they have the option to select one item from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes, respectively. The available options are as follows:
Grand Prizes
- Hunger Strike Bundle
- Venom Touch Bundle
- Plague Phantom Bundle
- Vermilion Whirlwind Bundle
- AN94 – Cataclysm
- M4A1 – Cataclysm
Bonus Prizes
- Vector – Taunting Smile
- AC80 – Fury Tribe
- SPAS12 – Abyssal
- Name Change Card
- Verdant Soul
- Dangerous Game
Once users have made the selection, they must make the spins from the prize pool of the following items:
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022)
- Two items selected by the users
Moreover, an item is removed from the prize pool once users have obtained it. Thus, the prospects of acquiring the grand prizes increase. However, due to this, gamers will need to spend additional diamonds on every subsequent spin, and the exact prices of the same are outlined below:
- 1st spin: 9 diamonds
- 2nd spin: 19 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 49 diamonds
- 4th spin: 99 diamonds
- 5th spin: 199 diamonds
- 6th spin: 499 diamonds
How to access Moco Store in Free Fire MAX to get the rewards
Step 1: Users should first access the Luck Royale section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, gamers must navigate through the tabs and click on the Moco Store option.
Step 3: Players should select one item from the Grand Prizes and the Bonus Prizes and confirm their selection.
Step 4: Lastly, players must spend diamonds to get random items from the reward pool. They can continue this until they have acquired the desired item, i.e., the bundle.
Is the new Moco Store worth it in Free Fire MAX?
All four bundles are very rare and worth the expenditure. Users will receive six items, including a bundle and a gun skin, along with other items for 874 diamonds, which is a good deal. This is given that a legendary outfit within the store costs 1000+ diamonds.
Thus, all users with sufficient diamonds are recommended to engage in the Moco Store and get the rare costume bundles.