How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX Indian server: Price, free rewards, and more

Diamonds hold tremendous value in Free Fire MAX, and most users who have been playing the game for the past several years will be aware of their exact usage. However, the currency is not available for free and would require individuals to shell out real money from their pockets.

Garena frequently adds new top-up events to motivate players to buy diamonds, providing free rewards upon purchase. Demonic Grin Top Up II is currently running, offering a gloo wall skin and a loot box skin.

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide to top-up diamonds

Topping up diamonds

These are the steps that individuals may follow to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: After the game opens, gamers have to tap on the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

Players can tap here to visit the in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will find different options on their screens. They can choose the required number of diamonds they wish to acquire within the game.

The purchase can be completed by players (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the purchase is completed successfully, the developers will reward the diamonds to their accounts.

Apart from the in-game center, gamers can also buy this in-game currency using the different top-up websites available.

Price of diamonds in Free Fire MAX

These are the price of diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Here is the exact price of diamonds in the in-game top-up center of Free Fire MAX:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 250 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Users will be able to purchase them using any available payment options.

Free rewards

Demonic Grin Top Up II started recently, and it offers two rewards to players (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, free rewards are provided in the form of top-up events. These are the requirements that gamers will need to complete the ongoing Demonic Grin Top Up II:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Red Death Loot Box Top-up 300 diamonds: Gloo Wall – Demonic Grin

The steps to redeem the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: While in the game’s lobby, players have to tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Under the ‘Events’ section, they have to choose the ‘Demonic Grin Top Up II’ event.

Individuals may tap here to visit the particular top-up event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Lastly, individuals can claim the two items in Free Fire MAX. Later, they will be able to equip the same by visiting the ‘Vault.’

To complete the event, players are recommended to go ahead with the INR 250 (310 diamonds) top-up. They can also purchase INR 80 (100 diamonds) thrice.

In addition, if gamers are yet to claim the reward from the “Top Up and get Goldrim Tribute Thompson,” they will be able to redeem a free gun skin.

