How to get Legendary Rampage Bundles in Free Fire MAX this week

In the past year, Garena has not only released tons of cosmetics for Free Fire MAX players but has also released old and rare ones. This enables gamers to obtain previously released items. In a similar recent attempt, they have brought back several legendary Rampage Bundles on the game's Indian server.

Another added advantage for players is that the items are available in the Moco Store, effectively ensuring rewards for a particular number of spins. However, the only drawback of this event is that all the four bundles are part of the Grand Prizes, and hence they may obtain only one of them.

Garena offers Rampage Bundles in Moco Store in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Rampage Bundles are back in Free Fire MAX as part of the Moco Store for a limited time, which kicked off on 7 June 2022. Gamers will have to spend diamonds making spins and acquiring the desired bundle and gun skin by 13 June 2022.

The four items in the prize pool are fixed, while the remaining two depend on players' selection. They can add one item from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. The available options in each category are as follows:

Grand Prizes in the Moco Store

It features four bundles and two gun skins released earlier (Image via Garena)

Hunger Strike

Vermilion Whirlwind

Venom Touch

AN94 – Cataclysm

Plague Phantom

M4A1 – Cataclysm

Bonus Prizes in the Moco Store

The Bonus Prizes include gun skins, a backpack, and an emote (Image via Garena)

Vector – Taunting Smile

Name Change Card

AC80 – Fury Tribe

Verdant Soul backpack

SPAS12 – Abyssal

Dangerous game emote

After the selection, the following reward pools will be displayed along with two previously selected items:

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 June 2022)

Like the Faded Wheel, it guarantees the reward within a specific number of attempts, making this luck royale ahead of other available options.

Steps to collecting the rewards through Moco Store in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: After accessing the Luck Royale tab in Free Fire MAX, users should select the Moco Store option.

The rewards cannot be changed after selection (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, players should select an item through each of the two reward pools and confirm the selection to proceed ahead.

The first spin will cost users a total of nine diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers must make spins using diamonds until they have procured the desired rewards.

The cost of each subsequent spin will increase as the item is not repeated:

First spin: 9 diamonds

Second spin: 19 diamonds

Third spin: 49 diamonds

Fourth spin: 99 diamonds

Fifth spin: 199 diamonds

Sixth spin: 499 diamonds

Consequently, users can receive a bundle, a bonus prize, and other items for 874 diamonds. This is an absolute steal, given that the price of each item within the store is significantly higher. Those players with less than the maximum number of diamonds should avoid participating. The bundle might be the final reward while making the spins as well.

