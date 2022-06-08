How to get Legendary Rampage Bundles in Free Fire MAX this week

In the past year, Garena has not only released tons of cosmetics for Free Fire MAX players but has also released old and rare ones. This enables gamers to obtain previously released items. In a similar recent attempt, they have brought back several legendary Rampage Bundles on the game's Indian server.
Another added advantage for players is that the items are available in the Moco Store, effectively ensuring rewards for a particular number of spins. However, the only drawback of this event is that all the four bundles are part of the Grand Prizes, and hence they may obtain only one of them.
Garena offers Rampage Bundles in Moco Store in Free Fire MAX (India server)
Rampage Bundles are back in Free Fire MAX as part of the Moco Store for a limited time, which kicked off on 7 June 2022. Gamers will have to spend diamonds making spins and acquiring the desired bundle and gun skin by 13 June 2022.
The four items in the prize pool are fixed, while the remaining two depend on players' selection. They can add one item from the Grand Prizes and one from the Bonus Prizes. The available options in each category are as follows:
Grand Prizes in the Moco Store
- Hunger Strike
- Vermilion Whirlwind
- Venom Touch
- AN94 – Cataclysm
- Plague Phantom
- M4A1 – Cataclysm
Bonus Prizes in the Moco Store
- Vector – Taunting Smile
- Name Change Card
- AC80 – Fury Tribe
- Verdant Soul backpack
- SPAS12 – Abyssal
- Dangerous game emote
After the selection, the following reward pools will be displayed along with two previously selected items:
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- 1x Cube Fragment
- Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 June 2022)
Like the Faded Wheel, it guarantees the reward within a specific number of attempts, making this luck royale ahead of other available options.
Steps to collecting the rewards through Moco Store in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: After accessing the Luck Royale tab in Free Fire MAX, users should select the Moco Store option.
Step 2: Subsequently, players should select an item through each of the two reward pools and confirm the selection to proceed ahead.
Step 3: Gamers must make spins using diamonds until they have procured the desired rewards.
The cost of each subsequent spin will increase as the item is not repeated:
- First spin: 9 diamonds
- Second spin: 19 diamonds
- Third spin: 49 diamonds
- Fourth spin: 99 diamonds
- Fifth spin: 199 diamonds
- Sixth spin: 499 diamonds
Consequently, users can receive a bundle, a bonus prize, and other items for 874 diamonds. This is an absolute steal, given that the price of each item within the store is significantly higher. Those players with less than the maximum number of diamonds should avoid participating. The bundle might be the final reward while making the spins as well.