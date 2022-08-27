How to get Marquis Sports Car for free in Free Fire MAX

Almost every Garena Free Fire fan was eagerly waiting for the J.Biebs (Justin Bieber) concert, which is now live in the game. Players can witness Free Fire and its MAX variant's first-ever in-game concert via the 'game mode' section, which will also provide free rewards.

Users can enjoy the stellar performance of J.Biebs, the Free Fire/FF MAX avatar of Justin Bieber. The character takes center stage and sings Bieber's Beautiful Love. Players can choose to either be a part of the audience or pick the director's view during the concert.

Playing the J.Biebs concert in Free Fire MAX also provides free rewards, one of which is a Justin Bieber-themed Marquis Sports Car. Readers can find out more about the event, concert, schedule, and more in the following section.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Fans can claim Marquis Sports Car by joining the virtual concert in the game

The 'Join J.Biebs's Concert' event (Image via Garena)

The new 5th anniversary event is known as 'Join J.Biebs's Concert' and went online today, i.e., 27 August 2022 at 12:00 pm (IST). The event will only be available until 30 August 2022 at 3:59 am (IST), but the concert can be viewed even after the event ends.

Users only have to play the J.Biebs concert once in the game to unlock the Marquis Sports Car as a reward.

Users can join the concert through the 'game mode' section of Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's the step-by-step guide that they can follow to join the in-game concert and claim the free reward:

Step 1: Users should open the Free Fire MAX app on their devices.

Step 2: They are required to log into the game via their desired sign-in method.

Players will have to wait for the concert to begin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users must open the 'game mode' section and browse through the various options.

Step 4: Fans must choose 'J.Biebs: Beautiful Love' and tap on the play button to begin the concert.

Fans can change their view during the concert (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The concert will last a few minutes, during which users will get to witness J.Biebs (the Justin Bieber character) performing on stage. Players should not exit until the end of the concert.

The concert provides some free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 6: After the concert concludes, users can claim the free rewards and return to the lobby.

Free Marquis Sports Car (Image via Garena)

Step 7: Once in the lobby, players can select the 'Calendar' icon to open the events and browse to the 'Join J.Biebs's Concert' under the 5th anniversary tab. They can tap the 'Claim' button to acquire the free Marquis Sports Car in Free Fire MAX.

The in-game concert features some spectacular visuals (Image via Garena)

Players must note that the in-game concert went live on 27 August 2022 at 12:00 pm (IST) and will remain online till 14 September 2022, 3:59 am (IST). Therefore, users can join the concert daily to claim free rewards like Xayne's Memory Fragments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish