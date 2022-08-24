Garena reveals J.Biebs (Justin Bieber) concert timeline in Free Fire MAX

With each passing year, the Free Fire anniversary festivities have become more extravagant, and as a result, gamers have high expectations for the developers. Garena has never failed its fans in this regard, and for this year's celebrations, the company has teamed up with global icon Justin Bieber.

The festivities have been available in both variants of the game for the last few days. All of this will culminate on 27 August 2022, when Justin Bieber will release an exclusive new single, "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)," alongside the game's first in-game performance.

The developers have further revealed the entire timeline for the special in-game concert.

Garena reveals J.Biebs concert timeline in Free Fire MAX

In an official post, Garena released the schedule for the first in-game concert within Free Fire MAX. The preparations for the concert will start on 24 August 2022 itself, with the developers dropping an exclusive preview.

The exact schedule for the release of "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)" is given below:

24 August 2022 – Concert Preview

24 August 2022 – Download in-game concert resources

27 August 2022 – In-game Concert

30 August 2022 – Global release on streaming platform

September – Music Video Release

Hence, players have a very eventful week ahead of them. They should not miss out on the exclusive opportunity to experience the game's first in-game concert.

How gamers can download the required in-game resource pack

Gamers must download 'Cyber Rave' (Image via Garena)

Downloading the resource pack does not take much time. Users may follow these instructions to download it on their device:

Step 1: Players can click on the download icon on the top side of their screen to open up the Download Center.

This enables gamers to manage all the resources in one place.

Step 2: Next, they can select the 'Events' tab and download the Cyber Rave option.

The resource pack will soon be downloaded on their device.

J.Biebs characters in Free Fire MAX

J.Biebs character has attracted a lot of hype (Image via Garena)

Similar to all the other collaborations with celebrities, Garena will also release Justin Bieber's in-game character. It will be called J.Biebs and comes equipped with Silent Sentinel ability.

This enables the skill users, as well as the allies within a 6m range, to block 7% damage using EP. Furthermore, the EP deducted from the allies will be added to the users' EP, thus providing an added advantage.

As the character reaches level six, the range further increases to 12m, and the damage is reduced by 15%. J.Biebs will be available as part of the Heroes Capsule, where gamers must complete time-limited missions to get special and basic rewards. Further details about the same will be available on 27 August 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi