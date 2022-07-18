New J.Biebs character in Free Fire MAX: Release date, skills, and more news

Obviously, characters are a major element of Garena Free Fire MAX, with their abilities able to completely change the course of matches. The list of playable characters is constantly expanding, with developers adding new ones periodically.

Garena recently announced a collaboration with international singer Justin Bieber to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the battle royale title’s release. As a result, they will be bringing tons of events, themed items, and even a character based on the popular musical personality.

The specifics of the new character have already been made available on the game’s website, and it will be named J.Biebs. The following are further details regarding this upcoming character.

Details about the J.Biebs character in Free Fire MAX

J.Biebs’ release date

Unfortunately, developers have specified no release date for the release of the J.Biebs character in Free Fire MAX, and the launch may vary from server to server. However, Garena will likely add the in-game persona of Justin Bieber during their fifth-year anniversary celebrations in August.

It is possible that the character will be made available via a special event or as a prize for topping-up diamonds, just like the majority of the game's characters.

J.Biebs’ description and skill

What the J.Biebs character will look like in the game (Image via Garena)

Complete description: J.Biebs is a man who wants to unite a fractured world. Through his childhood experiences, he learned that the answer to people’s problems is not money or power, but the actual connection between people. He then decided to use his singing skills to dedicate his life to reunite the world.

Skill: Silent Sentinel

Silent Sentinel allows users and their allies to block damage using EP, and the amount of EP deducted from allies will be added to the user’s EP. The range of this ability is 6 meters at the lowest level, while the damage percentage prevented is 7%.

Details of the ability at different levels (Image via Garena)

The following is a rundown of the ability at all the different possible levels in Free Fire MAX:

Level 1

Range : Within 6 meters

: Within 6 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP: 7%

Level 2

Range : Within 8 meters

: Within 8 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP: 7%

Level 3

Range : Within 8 meters

: Within 8 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP: 10%

Level 4

Range : Within 10 meters

: Within 10 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP: 10%

Level 5

Range : Within 10 meters

: Within 10 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP:15%

Level 6

Range : Within 12 meters

: Within 12 meters Percentage of damage blocked with EP: 15%

Gamers should be able to use him successfully in combination with other characters like K. Consequently, J.Biebs is expected to become one of the most popular characters in the near future.

Developers will provide further details on the character on Free Fire MAX’s social media, and players can follow them to stay aware of all the updates.

Apart from the release of the J.Biebs character in Free Fire MAX, Justin Bieber will also be releasing an exclusive song for the battle royale title.

Additionally, he will be part of the game’s first ever in-game performance on 27 August, which will be the peak day of the fifth-year anniversary celebration.

