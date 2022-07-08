Free Fire x Justin Bieber collaboration: Event date and more anniversary news

Following yesterday's announcement of a collaboration between Free Fire and Justin Bieber, a lot of fans are excited and are looking forward to the event that will take place on August 27. According to the official reveal, the well-known singer will be doing an in-game performance and releasing an exclusive song as part of the festivities commemorating the game's fifth anniversary.

The battle royale title has collaborated with several notable figures in the past, including Cristiano Ronaldo, BTS, Alok, KSHMR, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Following all of these collaborations, Garena has published a plethora of themed items in the game. Therefore, players can expect to see unique themed events focusing on Justin Bieber's collaboration shortly.

This article will cover all the details about the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collab event.

Event date and other details about the Free Fire x Justin Bieber collab

The unique collaboration with Justin Bieber will also feature the first in-game performance event, and the date for the same is August 27, 2022.

With the date being set, events and other themed items related to the singer will likely appear in the game a few weeks before the event.

Fans can expect Justin Bieber's content to overlap with the 5th-anniversary celebration. Additionally, a character based on the singer will also be made available in the game by the developers.

Free Fire character based on Justin Bieber

Ability: Silent Sentinel

Justin Bieber's character will be named J.Biebs, and his ability will be called Silent Sentinel. At the base level, allies within 6 meters can block 7% damage using their EP. The amount of EP deducted will be added to the player's EP.

Upon reaching the max level, the ability's distance will increase to 12 meters, while the percentage of damage blocked will increase to 15%. Additionally, an Adventurous Songster Banner will be offered to players at the peak level of the character.

Free Fire 5th anniversary details

The day of Justin Bieber's performance, August 27, will be the peak day of the game's 5th-anniversary celebrations. Hence, based on the previous year's anniversary celebrations, it can be expected that the festivities will begin around mid-August this year.

Garena will announce further news on Free Fire's official social media handles, and gamers can follow them to stay updated.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must avoid playing or downloading it on their devices. Instead, they can play FF MAX, which was not on the list of banned applications.

