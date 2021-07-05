How to get Merciless Necromancer Kord gun skin in Free Fire

Garena has added a new Kord Merciless Necromancer skin to Free Fire.

Free Fire features a wide range of weapons categorized into different classes such as SMG, AR, shotguns, and more for the users to choose from. Most of these firearms have many gun skins, each of which boosts specific attributes providing a better chance to defeat the foes.

Usually, players can obtain gun skins through numerous events and loot crates, both of which require diamonds. However, this time around, the newly added Merciless Necromancer (Kord) Weapon Loot Crate can be purchased through gold as well. This provides non-spending members with an opportunity to lay their hand on the gun skin.

Obtaining new Kord gun skin in Free Fire

The new Kord gun skin in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the new Kord skin is available as part of the Merciless Necromancer (Kord) Weapon Loot Crate. It increases the range and accuracy at the cost of a reduction in the magazine size. Players can purchase the crate from the store by spending 25 diamonds or 100 gold.

Users will obtain one of the following items at random upon opening the weapon loot crate:

Kord – Merciless Necromancer

1x Necromancer Kord Token

2x Necromancer Kord Token

3x Necromancer Kord Token

4x Necromancer Kord Token

5x Necromancer Kord Token

10x Necromancer Kord Token

The drop rate for the rare item, i.e., the skin, is about 2%, whereas the drop rate for common items is 98%.

Also read: Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more details in July 2021

Users can also obtain the skin by exchanging 100x Necromancer Kord Token obtained from the loot crate.

They can follow the steps given below to purchase the loot and obtain the skin:

Click on the "Store" option

Step 1: Players can head to the store section by tapping on the options present on the right side of the screen.

Select the "crates" section

Step 2: Next, click on the "crates" tab and select Merciless Necromancer Kord Weapon Loot Crate.

Tap the purchase button and then a dialog box should appear

Step 3: Users should press the purchase button; a dialog box will appear asking them to confirm their purchase through gold or diamonds.

Confirm the purchase to obtain the rewards

Step 4: Players will find an option to open the crate after they purchase it.

If they are unable to draw the gun skin, they can also exchange the tokens they have obtained.

Tap the button with token symbol

For this, users must click the "Exchange" button beside the skin and select the permanent Kord Merciless Necromance and press the button with the token symbol.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai: Free Fire IDs, stats, and more compared

Edited by Shaheen Banu