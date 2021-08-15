How to get Mr Waggor and Detective Panda and other pets at a 70% discount in Free Fire

As part of its fourth-anniversary celebrations, Free Fire offers a massive 70% discount on all pets starting from 15 August 2021.

Players have a wide selection of pets at their disposal. These not only accompany the players on the battlefields but also boast unique skills that aid them to get the better of their foes.

However, relatively high prices often stop the players from getting the pet. Usually, these are priced at 699 diamonds which is even costlier than the characters. Since the sale is ongoing, users will get their desired pet at a low cost.

How to get pets at 70% discount in Free Fire

Mr Waggor is available at a 70% discount (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned earlier, the pets are available for a 70% discount starting from 15 August 2021. Unlike the characters, the sale will be available for a few days and ends on 20 August 2021.

Here is a list of pets along with their prices

Dr Beanie (Dashy Duckwalk) – 209 diamonds

Moony (Paranormal Protection) – 209 diamonds

Dreki (Dragon Glare) – 209 diamonds

Beaston (Helping Hand) – 209 diamonds

Rockie (Stay Chill) – 209 diamonds

Mr Waggor (Smooth Gloo) – 209 diamonds

Falco (Skyline Spree) – 209 diamonds

Ottero (Double Blubber) – 209 diamonds

Robo (Wall Enforcement) – 209 diamonds

Spirit Fox (Well Fed) – 209 diamonds

Shiba (Mushroom Sense) – 209 diamonds

Kitty – 89 diamonds

Mechanical Pup – diamonds

Night Panther (Weight Training) – 209 diamonds

Detective Panda (Panda’s Blessings) – 209 diamonds

Users can follow the steps given below to purchase the pets at a discounted rate:

You can click on the "Store" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can boot up the Free Fire and tap on the store icon on the left side of the screen.

You are required to tap on the "PET" section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must select the pet section under the normal tab.

Step 3: Select the preferred pet and tap the purchase button.

A dialog box will show up, prompting you to confirm the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking you to confirm your selection.

Step 4: Confirm your purchase to obtain the desired pet.

Once you obtain it, the pet can be equipped from the ‘Pet’ section.

Earlier this week, the developers had a single-day comprehensive promotional offer on the characters. Several players availed of this offer to obtain their favorite characters at a lowered price.

