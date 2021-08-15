How to get Mr Waggor and Detective Panda and other pets at a 70% discount in Free Fire

As part of its fourth-anniversary celebrations, Free Fire offers a massive 70% discount on all pets starting from 15 August 2021.
Players have a wide selection of pets at their disposal. These not only accompany the players on the battlefields but also boast unique skills that aid them to get the better of their foes.
However, relatively high prices often stop the players from getting the pet. Usually, these are priced at 699 diamonds which is even costlier than the characters. Since the sale is ongoing, users will get their desired pet at a low cost.
How to get pets at 70% discount in Free Fire
As mentioned earlier, the pets are available for a 70% discount starting from 15 August 2021. Unlike the characters, the sale will be available for a few days and ends on 20 August 2021.
Here is a list of pets along with their prices
- Dr Beanie (Dashy Duckwalk) – 209 diamonds
- Moony (Paranormal Protection) – 209 diamonds
- Dreki (Dragon Glare) – 209 diamonds
- Beaston (Helping Hand) – 209 diamonds
- Rockie (Stay Chill) – 209 diamonds
- Mr Waggor (Smooth Gloo) – 209 diamonds
- Falco (Skyline Spree) – 209 diamonds
- Ottero (Double Blubber) – 209 diamonds
- Robo (Wall Enforcement) – 209 diamonds
- Spirit Fox (Well Fed) – 209 diamonds
- Shiba (Mushroom Sense) – 209 diamonds
- Kitty – 89 diamonds
- Mechanical Pup – diamonds
- Night Panther (Weight Training) – 209 diamonds
- Detective Panda (Panda’s Blessings) – 209 diamonds
Users can follow the steps given below to purchase the pets at a discounted rate:
Step 1: You can boot up the Free Fire and tap on the store icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Next, you must select the pet section under the normal tab.
Step 3: Select the preferred pet and tap the purchase button.
A dialog box will appear on the screen, asking you to confirm your selection.
Step 4: Confirm your purchase to obtain the desired pet.
Once you obtain it, the pet can be equipped from the ‘Pet’ section.
Earlier this week, the developers had a single-day comprehensive promotional offer on the characters. Several players availed of this offer to obtain their favorite characters at a lowered price.