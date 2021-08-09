Free Fire 4th Anniversary event: Get DJ Alok, Chrono and other characters at 60% discount

Characters have become an increasingly important part of Free Fire. Except for the default characters, each one has a distinctive in-game ability that gives players an edge on the battlefield.

Players usually have to purchase exclusive characters from the in-game store using diamonds. However, they do not always have enough diamonds to buy their favorite characters.

Fortunately, Garena has just launched a comprehensive fourth-anniversary special single-day character sale in Free Fire. This sale gives players a perfect opportunity to purchase characters at a fraction of the original cost.

Alok, Chrono and other Free Fire characters available at discounted prices

DJ Alok and several other characters are available at discounted prices (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The fourth-anniversary special sale is only open on 9 August 2021. It offers a massive discount of up to 60% on most of the characters in Free Fire.

List of characters and their discounted prices

D-bee – 199 diamonds

Maro – 199 diamonds

Xayne – 199 diamonds

Skyler – 199 diamonds

Shirou – 199 diamonds

Chrono – 299 diamonds

Dasha – 199 diamonds

K – 299 diamonds

Luqueta – 199 diamonds

Alok – 299 diamonds

Clu – 199 diamonds

Wolfrahh – 199 diamonds

Kapella – 199 diamonds

Jota – 199 diamonds

Steffie – 199 diamonds

Alvaro – 199 diamonds

Natora – 199 diamonds

Shani – 199 diamonds

A124 – 199 diamonds

Characters previously available for gold and now purchasable at reduced prices

Rafael – 199 diamonds

Laura – 199 diamonds

Hayato – 199 diamonds

Moco – 199 diamonds

Wukong – 199 diamonds

Antonio – 199 diamonds

Caroline – 199 diamonds

Paloma – 199 diamonds

Kla – 199 diamonds

Maxim – 199 diamonds

Misha – 199 diamonds

Olivia – 79 diamonds

Kelly – 79 diamonds

Ford – 79 diamonds

Andrew – 79 diamonds

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase their favorite character from the store at a discounted rate:

Step 1: Click on the store icon on the left side of the screen.

Players should select the preferred character (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Navigate through the character section and select the desired character.

Players need to confirm the purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Tap the purchase button. A pop-up will appear on the screen, asking players to confirm the purchase.

Step 4: Press the yellow button to complete the purchase. Once this is complete, the diamonds will be deducted, and players will receive their respective characters.

Last year, only DJ Alok was available at a discounted price as part of Free Fire's third-anniversary celebration.

