Free Fire 4th Anniversary event: Get DJ Alok, Chrono and other characters at 60% discount

Characters have become an increasingly important part of Free Fire. Except for the default characters, each one has a distinctive in-game ability that gives players an edge on the battlefield.
Players usually have to purchase exclusive characters from the in-game store using diamonds. However, they do not always have enough diamonds to buy their favorite characters.
Fortunately, Garena has just launched a comprehensive fourth-anniversary special single-day character sale in Free Fire. This sale gives players a perfect opportunity to purchase characters at a fraction of the original cost.
Alok, Chrono and other Free Fire characters available at discounted prices
The fourth-anniversary special sale is only open on 9 August 2021. It offers a massive discount of up to 60% on most of the characters in Free Fire.
List of characters and their discounted prices
- D-bee – 199 diamonds
- Maro – 199 diamonds
- Xayne – 199 diamonds
- Skyler – 199 diamonds
- Shirou – 199 diamonds
- Chrono – 299 diamonds
- Dasha – 199 diamonds
- K – 299 diamonds
- Luqueta – 199 diamonds
- Alok – 299 diamonds
- Clu – 199 diamonds
- Wolfrahh – 199 diamonds
- Kapella – 199 diamonds
- Jota – 199 diamonds
- Steffie – 199 diamonds
- Alvaro – 199 diamonds
- Natora – 199 diamonds
- Shani – 199 diamonds
- A124 – 199 diamonds
Characters previously available for gold and now purchasable at reduced prices
- Rafael – 199 diamonds
- Laura – 199 diamonds
- Hayato – 199 diamonds
- Moco – 199 diamonds
- Wukong – 199 diamonds
- Antonio – 199 diamonds
- Caroline – 199 diamonds
- Paloma – 199 diamonds
- Kla – 199 diamonds
- Maxim – 199 diamonds
- Misha – 199 diamonds
- Olivia – 79 diamonds
- Kelly – 79 diamonds
- Ford – 79 diamonds
- Andrew – 79 diamonds
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase their favorite character from the store at a discounted rate:
Step 1: Click on the store icon on the left side of the screen.
Step 2: Navigate through the character section and select the desired character.
Step 3: Tap the purchase button. A pop-up will appear on the screen, asking players to confirm the purchase.
Step 4: Press the yellow button to complete the purchase. Once this is complete, the diamonds will be deducted, and players will receive their respective characters.
Last year, only DJ Alok was available at a discounted price as part of Free Fire's third-anniversary celebration.