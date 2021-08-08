How to get free characters in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update without diamonds

Characters are one of Free Fire's most distinctive features since they have unique abilities that assist the players. This advantage has increased the value of these characters. Now the users wish to get as many as possible.

Developers regularly expand the selection, taking the tally to 41 after the inclusion of Thiva and Dimitri. The in-game store features a wide range of characters, and exclusive ones can be obtained by spending diamonds.

This in-game currency can only be purchased, and spending money on a game is not feasible for all users.

Obtaining Free Fire characters without spending diamonds

1) Thiva – In-game event

Free Fire announced their collaboration with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, the celebrated DJ duo, on 4 August. Their in-game avatars, Dimitri and Thiva, have already been added with the update. However, they have not been made available to the users yet.

Whenever users tap on the obtain button, a message pops up stating: This item will be available soon.

While Dimitri characters will be up for grabs as a top up reward from 12 August 2021, Thiva will be available for free on 28 August 2021 as part of the fourth-anniversary celebrations. Nevertheless, the developers are yet to announce the exact details on how users will obtain it. Users can expect more details about it in the coming days.

Thiva's ability – Vital Vibes

Vital Vibes increases the rescue speed by 20% at the maximum level. Upon successful rescue, the user will also gain 40 health points in five seconds.

2) Other characters with gold

Players can unlock several characters by spending gold from the in-game store. Many of these characters have remarkable abilities that they can use in character combinations. Unlike diamonds, players can earn gold within the game, which makes it easier for players to obtain these characters using the latter.

The list of characters available for gold includes:

Rafael (Dead Silent) – 8000 gold

Laura (Sharp Shooter) – 8000 gold

Hayato (Bushido) – 8000 gold

Moco (Hacker's Eye) – 8000 gold

Antonio (Gangster's Spirit) – 8000 gold

Caroline (Agility) – 8000 gold

Miguel (Crazy Slayer) – 8000 gold

Paloma (Arms-Dealing) – 8000 gold

Kla (Muay Thai) – 8000 gold

Maxim (Gluttony) – 8000 gold

Misha (Afterburner) – 8000 gold

Olivia (Healing Touch) – 2000 gold

Kelly (Dash) – 2000 gold

Nikita (Firearms Expert) – 2000 gold

Ford (Iron Will) – 2000 gold

Andrew (Armor Specialist) – 2000 gold

