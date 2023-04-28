How to get new Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX features an extensive range of cosmetics for in-game items, including vehicles, firearms, and the Gloo Wall. As the data miners had previously revealed, a new Bouncy Igloo Gloo with special effects is finally accessible on the Indian server of the game. It is part of a special web event that requires players to get the diamonds out of their wallets to obtain the skin.

The event's structure makes it interesting, as individuals will have to spend their premium in-game currency to pick the correct lock to unleash the chain and win the Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall.

Procedure to get Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall released in Free Fire MAX

The latest web event was added to the Free Fire Max Indian server on April 28, 2023, allowing players to add the coveted Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall to their in-game collection. It will be available within the game over the next week, i.e., until May 4, 2023.

The event features five locks trapping the Gloo Wall, and players must pick the correct one to receive the Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall. Nonetheless, this does come with a cost, as they must utilize diamonds to select a lock.

Players must follow the instructions below to obtain the Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX.

Select Igloo Wall section from the menu

Step 1: Access the in-game event area and click the go button under the Igloo Wall section. The web-event interface will load.

Select the correct lock

Step 2: Select one of the five locks by tapping over it. A dialog box will appear asking for confirmation.

Step 3: Click the button with the diamond symbol to pick a lock and receive the reward.

Individuals are guaranteed to receive the grand prize within five attempts. After obtaining the Gloo Wall skin, users may equip the skin through the weapon section.

The event rules and regulations

If players pick the incorrect lock, the chains will disappear and drop a filler prize, including Navy, 2x Cube Fragment, 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on May 31, 2023), and Scan. Also, the cost to unlock will increase after every subsequent attempt. Players will have to spend nine diamonds on the first lock, which then raises to 19, 49, 99, and 399 for subsequent attempts.

As a result, the overall cost of acquiring the Bouncy Igloo Gloo Wall cannot be more than 575 diamonds at most. This new Free Fire MAX web event represents a great bargain overall, as skins of such rarity are generally priced even higher within the in-game store.

However, users should only avail the opportunity presented by this event if they have more than the diamonds mentioned above, as the first few locks may not yield the Gloo Wall.

