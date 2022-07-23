How to get new Digital Dasher Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has released the second Select Series Bundle for Free Fire MAX on the Indian server. The bundle's Mythic+ tier, special trigger effect, and limited relaunch are its most significant features, making it a rather valuable possession in the battle royale title.

The new outfit is called Digital Dasher, and gamers can win it in the BIS Royale alongside a Gloo Wall skin and a Katana skin. The bundle is not available for free, and the only way to acquire it is by spending diamonds.

This article will provide a detailed guide on how to obtain this outfit in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases Digital Dasher for the Free Fire MAX Indian server

The BIS Royale featuring the Digital Dasher Bundle was made available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 23 July 2022. A single spin in this event is priced at 40 diamonds, while a set of 10+1 spins will cost gamers 400 diamonds.

Users can make spins using diamonds until 29 July 2022 or even collect special Free Fire tokens from this Luck Royale and exchange them for the preferred reward through the exchange section of the store.

The items up for grabs in the luck royale are listed below:

Digital Dasher Bundle

Gloo Wall – Digi Smiley

Katana – Pixel Fun

Disco Lights Facepaint

10x Token

5x Token

3x Token

2x Token

1x Token

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

Blue Flame Draco Token

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Skyline Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

The prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

Gamers need not worry if they haven't received the bundle after making spins, as they can exchange for it using the Free Fire Tokens they receive. The exact details for this exchange are given below:

Digital Dasher Bundle: 50x Tokens

UMP Digital Dasher: 30x Tokens

Gloo Wall – Digi Smiley: 20x Tokens

Katana – Pixel Fun: 15x Tokens

Disco Lights Facepaint: 5x Tokens

Skyline Loot Crate: 3x Tokens

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Tokens

Pet Food: 1x Token

Bonfire: 1x Token

The items that are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Steps to access the new BIS Royale to draw rewards

Users may claim the rewards through the BIS Royale in Free Fire MAX by following the instructions below:

Open the Luck Royale by clicking on the button from the menu on the left side (Image via Garena)

Step 1: They should first access the Luck Royale in the battle royale title by clicking on the icon that is located on the left side of the screen.

Players can make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must navigate through the menu on the left side of the screen and select BIS Royale.

Step 3: Finally, players can make the desired number of spins until they have obtained the preferred reward or collected enough tokens.

They can then head over to the exchange section of the store and claim the preferred item.

The bundle comes with a limited relaunch and will not be added back to the game for a year. Thus, users only have around seven days to collect the items. The event may require players to spend a lot of diamonds, and only those with a surplus of diamonds should proceed.

