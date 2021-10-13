How to get new Dragon Master bundle in Free Fire this week

The visual appeal of cosmetics, particularly bundles and sets, has made them one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire. The developers continue to add new ones to the Luck Royale, the in-game store, events, and the Elite Pass.

Garena has launched a new Hit the Loot event in Free Fire, featuring a visually enchanting item, the Dragon Master Bundle, as one of the items up for grabs. Users need diamonds to spin for the grand prize using diamonds.

Dragon Master Bundle from Hit the Loot event in Free Fire

The new Hit the Loot event started on 13 October and will remain open until 19 October. During this period, gamers need to utilize diamonds to attain numerous items, including the bundle.

The most intriguing aspect of the event is that players are assured that they will receive the unique outfit within nine spins. However, the cost of spins also increases.

Unlike other events, in Hit the Loot, players can claim the rewards after a spin by continuing the next spin at the original price. On the other hand, they may also trade their current rewards for a discount in the subsequent spin. In this scenario, they will not be receiving the items.

The price of diamonds in both cases are as follows:



Normal spin Discounted spin 1st spin Free N/A 2nd spin 9 diamonds 4 diamonds 3rd spin 19 diamonds 9 diamonds 4th spin 39 diamonds 19 diamonds 5th spin 69 diamonds 39 diamonds 6th spin 99 diamonds 69 diamonds 7th spin 199 diamonds 129 diamonds 8th spin 299 diamonds 199 diamonds 9th spin 499 diamonds 399 diamonds Total 1232 diamonds 867 diamonds

Prize pool

The prize pool for the Hit the Loot event (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of items users can get from the Hit the Loot event in Free Fire

Dragon Master Bundle

The Warrior’s Spirit

Fiery Flames surfboard

Crate of Balance

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher

Game Streamer Gun Crate

Titanium Gun Crate

Note: If players previously owned some of these items, they will be replaced by gun crates.

The Hit the Loot event is available until 19 October (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

To access the event and make the spins, gamers must open the Hit the Loot event interface by tapping on the event interface. They must select Hit the Loot under the news section. Next, users should make spins using diamonds until they receive the rewards.

Since the first spin is free and to get the items, they will only have to make a spin worth nine diamonds, players can surely try their luck to get the item.

Edited by Ravi Iyer