How to get new Dragon Master bundle in Free Fire this week

The visual appeal of cosmetics, particularly bundles and sets, has made them one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire. The developers continue to add new ones to the Luck Royale, the in-game store, events, and the Elite Pass.
Garena has launched a new Hit the Loot event in Free Fire, featuring a visually enchanting item, the Dragon Master Bundle, as one of the items up for grabs. Users need diamonds to spin for the grand prize using diamonds.
Dragon Master Bundle from Hit the Loot event in Free Fire
The new Hit the Loot event started on 13 October and will remain open until 19 October. During this period, gamers need to utilize diamonds to attain numerous items, including the bundle.
The most intriguing aspect of the event is that players are assured that they will receive the unique outfit within nine spins. However, the cost of spins also increases.
Unlike other events, in Hit the Loot, players can claim the rewards after a spin by continuing the next spin at the original price. On the other hand, they may also trade their current rewards for a discount in the subsequent spin. In this scenario, they will not be receiving the items.
The price of diamonds in both cases are as follows:
Prize pool
Here is a list of items users can get from the Hit the Loot event in Free Fire
- Dragon Master Bundle
- The Warrior’s Spirit
- Fiery Flames surfboard
- Crate of Balance
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Game Streamer Gun Crate
- Titanium Gun Crate
Note: If players previously owned some of these items, they will be replaced by gun crates.
To access the event and make the spins, gamers must open the Hit the Loot event interface by tapping on the event interface. They must select Hit the Loot under the news section. Next, users should make spins using diamonds until they receive the rewards.
Since the first spin is free and to get the items, they will only have to make a spin worth nine diamonds, players can surely try their luck to get the item.