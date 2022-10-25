How to get new legendary emote in Free Fire MAX this week (October 2022)

Emotes are one of the most captivating aspects of the Free Fire MAX community. These can be acquired through numerous different means, with in-game events being the most prudent option.

The Emote Party event has recently gone live within the Indian server of the battle royale title, providing the ideal opportunity for those who want to obtain emotes. The event has introduced a new legendary emote, “Ghost Float,” and gamers can also receive several iconic ones, such as “Flowers of Love,” “Doggie,” and many others.

Further details regarding the Emote Party event are included in the following section.

How to get Ghost Float legendary emote and more rewards in Free Fire MAX

The Emote Party event has officially kicked off in Free Fire MAX today, October 25, and will continue until November 1. Accordingly, users have one week to get their hands on their favorite emotes.

Essentially, two types of spin times are available within the event: Normal and Super. The former will cost users 19 diamonds, and it randomly draws out one prize from the entire prize pool. Meanwhile, the Super option is priced at 199 diamonds and ensures an emote with every spin.

The Super spin also has another added benefit, i.e., the Ghost Float emote is guaranteed after five of them. Moreover, the first spin of this type is 50% off and can be availed at 99 diamonds.

Rules of the Emote Party event (Image via Garena)

Aside from all this, if gamers receive a unique item they already possess, it will be converted into a Diamond Royale Voucher.

Steps to access Emote Party event and get Ghost Float legendary emote

Follow the steps outlined below to access the Emote Party event and receive the Ghost Float emote:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and tap on this icon on the right side of the lobby screen:

Step 2: Next, tap the “Events” tab to find the “Emote Party” event.

Click on the Go To button to reach the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, click on the “Go To” button to get redirected to the particular interface of the Emote Party.

Step 4: Once the event loads up on your screen, choose between the two spin options based on the number of diamonds you have.

You can then choose between the different spin options that are offered (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You may finally confirm the spin to draw a random reward from the Emote Party event in Free Fire MAX.

As already mentioned above, you are guaranteed to get the Ghost Float legendary emote after five Super spins.

How to equip emotes in Free Fire MAX

To equip the emotes received in the Emote Party event, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: On the game’s main lobby, select the “Vault” icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Select the “Emote” tab and tap on the emote you wish to equip.

Click on the "Equip" button to equip the necessary emote in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can lastly select the slot and click on the “Equip” button.

It should be noted that only eight emotes can be equipped at once within Free Fire MAX.

