How to get new Parafal Flames Undying skin in Free Fire from Incubator

Since the completion of the Yokai Incubator in Free Fire, which included four visually appealing costumes, the developers have wasted no time putting out the next one, Immortal Ragers, offering four different Parafal skins.

Several of Free Fire's most exclusive collections have previously been featured in the Incubator, including the Bandit Squad (Criminal Bundle) and the Poker MP40, among other rare guns and bundles.

However, obtaining items through the Incubator is not simple due to the high cost of procurement, which often acts as a deterrent to players' wishes to get rewards via this Luck Royale. This may be the reason why some of the earliest Incubator items have become scarce.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

New Immortal Ragers Incubator in Free Fire features four new Parafal skins

The new New Immortal Ragers Incubator officially opened in Free Fire on 14 April 2022 and will remain available to users for the next 42 days. They must pay 40 diamonds for a single spin, while a pack of five spins will set them back 180 diamonds.

Players cannot draw gun skins directly and must collect the specified material. The list of available items in the prize pool is as follows:

Blueprint: Immortal Ragers

Blueprint: Immortal Ragers

Scrolls of Azure Badge

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragment (Nairi)

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Similar to all other Incubators, gamers must exchange the collected materials (Blueprint and Evolution Stone). The available skins are:

Rewards in the Incubator (Image via Garena)

Parafal Flames Undying – 3x Blueprint: Immortal Ragers and 7x Evolution Stone

Parafal Electron Undying – 2x Blueprint: Immortal Ragers and 5x Evolution Stone

Parafal Firespark Undying – 2x Blueprint: Immortal Ragers and 4x Evolution Stone

Parafal Windrift Undying – 1x Blueprint: Immortal Ragers and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to making spins and getting Parafal Flames Undying skin

Select Incubator (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Luck Royale in Free Fire and select the Incubator.

Step 2: Next, you must spend diamonds making spins and collecting the required material for the Parafal Flames Undying skin.

Step 3: Finally, you should click on the exchange button to redeem the skin.

Users with a few diamonds should probably avoid participating in this Luck Royale since they may require a good amount of currency to get the items. Furthermore, players may take advantage of a 50% discount, generally offered towards the end of an Incubator, to get it at a lower cost.

