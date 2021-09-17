How to get the new Phantom Microzrak Free Fire Bundle from Faded Wheel

Garena has added a new Faded Wheel in Free Fire, offering the exclusive Phantom Microzark Bundle and Debugging emote as the two grand prizes. It will be available for the next seven days, and players will need to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random.
Many Free Fire players prefer the Faded Wheel event to attain exclusive items within the game. Since they are guaranteed to obtain all the items in the prize pool for a given number of diamonds. Here is a list of items available for the new Faded Wheel
- Phantom Microzark Bundle
- Pet Food
- Scan Playcard (3d)
- Star General’s Backpack
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Debugging emote
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2021)
- 1x Cube Fragment
- Bolt parachute
- Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
New Faded Wheel in Free Fire
Users must remove two items from the prize pool and then make spins to receive the items. They can try their hand to attain the Faded Wheel reward as the first draw is free. Moreover, the second and third are available at a fraction of the cost.
After users draw rewards, the items will be grayed out and thus will not be repeated. As a result, the cost of spins will also increase. The price is as follows:
- 1st spin: Free
- 2nd spin: 9 diamonds
- 3rd spin: 19 diamonds
- 4th spin: 39 diamonds
- 5th spin: 69 diamonds
- 6th spin: 99 diamonds
- 7th spin: 199 diamonds
- 8th spin: 499 diamonds
Users will obtain the exclusive emote and bundle for 933 diamonds or less, which are great options considering the prices in the store.
Steps to get the exclusive bundle in Free Fire
Users can follow the steps given below to access the event and attain the reward of the exclusive bundle:
Step 1: They need to open the Luck Royale section in the Garena Free Fire.
Step 2: Next, players must tap the Faded Wheel option and then select two of the prizes from the pool that they do not wish to obtain.
Step 3: Later, users can make spins to attain the reward.