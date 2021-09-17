How to get the new Phantom Microzrak Free Fire Bundle from Faded Wheel

Garena has added a new Faded Wheel in Free Fire, offering the exclusive Phantom Microzark Bundle and Debugging emote as the two grand prizes. It will be available for the next seven days, and players will need to spend diamonds to draw rewards at random.

Many Free Fire players prefer the Faded Wheel event to attain exclusive items within the game. Since they are guaranteed to obtain all the items in the prize pool for a given number of diamonds. Here is a list of items available for the new Faded Wheel

Phantom Microzark Bundle

Pet Food

Scan Playcard (3d)

Star General’s Backpack

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Debugging emote

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2021)

1x Cube Fragment

Bolt parachute

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire

There are a total of ten items (Image via Free Fire)

Users must remove two items from the prize pool and then make spins to receive the items. They can try their hand to attain the Faded Wheel reward as the first draw is free. Moreover, the second and third are available at a fraction of the cost.

The rules of the new event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

After users draw rewards, the items will be grayed out and thus will not be repeated. As a result, the cost of spins will also increase. The price is as follows:

1st spin: Free

2nd spin: 9 diamonds

3rd spin: 19 diamonds

4th spin: 39 diamonds

5th spin: 69 diamonds

6th spin: 99 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Users will obtain the exclusive emote and bundle for 933 diamonds or less, which are great options considering the prices in the store.

Steps to get the exclusive bundle in Free Fire

Users can follow the steps given below to access the event and attain the reward of the exclusive bundle:

Step 1: They need to open the Luck Royale section in the Garena Free Fire.

Users have to remove two items from the prize pool and then draw rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 2: Next, players must tap the Faded Wheel option and then select two of the prizes from the pool that they do not wish to obtain.

Step 3: Later, users can make spins to attain the reward.

Edited by Shaheen Banu