How to get new Scorpio Grasp in Free Fire MAX

Moco Store is the newest Luck Royale to be launched on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. As the leaks had previously indicated, it launches an exclusive Scorpio Grasp fist skin as the grand prize while offering plenty of Bonus Prizes choices. Players must spend diamonds to obtain one item from each category alongside four other items.

This Luck Royale is designed similarly to Faded Wheel since the rewards are not repeated once players have obtained them. Additionally, the price of a spin in the Moco Store also slowly increases. This article will help players who want to obtain the new Scorpio Grasp from the Luck Royale.

Procedure to get Scorpio Grasp in Free Fire MAX

The new Moco Store featuring the Scorpio Fist was launched within Free Fire MAX on May 12, 2023. This Luck Royale will be available for about a week and will conclude on May 18, 2023. It features a total of six items as the Grand Prizes, and players can only pick one of the following:

Scorpio Grasp

Hailstone Fist

M79 – Hipster Bunny

M14 – Egg Hunter

The Baghatur Bundle

The Batyr Bundle

Similarly, the options for the Bonus Prizes are as follows:

The Viking

Chips Case

Pumpkin’s Keep

Star General’s Backpack

Strapped Sub

Pan – Haunting Night

You can start making the spins (Image via Garena)

Once players make their selection, they can make spins using diamonds to receive rewards from the following prize pool:

Weapon Royale Voucher (June 30, 2023)

2x Cube Fragments

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate

3x Pet Foods

Two previously picked items

As stated earlier, the items will not be repeated once obtained. As a result, the cost of making spins in the Moco Store will increase. The current cost of drawing the rewards is as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Here are the steps that players can follow to acquire Scorpio Grasp from the newly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and load the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select Scorpio Fist Moco Store from the list of available events. Pick one item from the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize tabs.

Pick one item from both the pools (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Press the Confirm button to proceed to the next interface.

The prize pool cannot be changed once confirmed, so you should be careful when making your decision.

Step 4: Spend diamonds and make spins to obtain rewards randomly. You should continue this process until you have acquired the grand prize.

In any case, you can obtain all six items for 874 diamonds, which is a reasonable deal.

