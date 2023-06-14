How to get the new Sonorous Graffiti Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Cosmetics are a big draw in Free Fire MAX, and Garena has once again expanded its existing cosmetics collection with the launch of the Sonorous Graffiti Bundle in the New Lock On event. The new web event was leaked earlier this week and has now been added to the Indian server. You will have to spend diamonds to receive the grand prize.

In addition to the outfit, you can receive other items, including a parachute skin and a loot box. This article looks at all available details of the new event.

New Lock On event features Sonorous Graffiti Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The new Lock On event featuring Sonorous Graffiti Bundle became a part of the Free Fire MAX Indian server on June 14, 2023. You will have the option to obtain rewards from the newly launched web event until June 20, 2023. A single shot in this event costs 25 diamonds, while a pack of five shots costs 125 diamonds.

The prize pool of the new event (Image via Garena)

You will receive the following items from the prize pool of the newly launched Lock On event in Free Fire MAX:

Sonorous Graffiti Bundle

Cube Fragment

Yin and Yang

Night Scouter Loot Box

Raindrops parachute

Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Treatment Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate

Royale Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Warith Patrol (Bizon + Parafal) Weapon Loot Crate

Night Bite (Charge Buster + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate

Gold Coated (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

There is no fixed probability associated with a particular reward, and you may receive the items randomly.

The exciting element of the event is that you have the option to Lock On for a price of 10 (which may vary slightly), essentially guaranteeing the grand prize in 30 shots. Don't miss out on this opportunity if you want the new bundle.

Steps to get Sonorous Graffiti Bundle from the new Free Fire MAX Lock On event

Here are the steps that to receive rewards from the newly incorporated web event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the events option by clicking the icon in the top left corner.

Select Lock On option from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A long list of events will appear on the screen. Select the Lock On option, and the new event interface will soon load.

Step 3: You may Lock-On as it will guarantee the rewards within 30 targets. Finally, you can spend diamonds to shoot and receive the rewards.

The developers will then send the prizes to the vault. Additionally, the pre-owned items will be converted into FF Tokens. If you have used the Lock-On option by spending additional diamonds, you are guaranteed to receive the Sonorous Graffiti unisex bundle within 30 shots. Thus, the overall cost to shoot and obtain the grand prize is 750 diamonds.

