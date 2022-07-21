How to get new Tease Waggor emote and UMP Digital Dasher in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has incorporated multiple Faded Wheels on the Free Fire MAX India server in recent months, and two of them are available now. The latest one featuring the Tease Waggor Emote and UMP Digital Dasher was incorporated today, i.e., 21 July 2022.

Players often prefer this luck royale to others since it ensures a certain set of prizes after making a given number of spins. Many even accumulate diamonds so that they can spend them on this Faded Wheel to get their hands on items at a lower cost.

Garena releases new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel featuring the Tease Waggor emote and other rewards

Garena released a new Faded Wheel on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX today. It allows players to get an emote, gun skin, and six other items for a reasonable price.

They must remove the two items from the prize pool like any Faded Wheel before proceeding forward. This time around, the reward pool consists of the following:

Tease Waggor emote

Cube Fragment

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Brazilian Sunshine backpack

Platinum Divinity (Blue) Token Box

UMP Digital Dasher

Diamond Royale Voucher (31 August 2022)

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Kite Sky parachute

Destiny Wing (MP5)

The rewards that are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Users will need to spend diamonds to make spins. Once gamers have obtained a particular item, it will not get repeated and will be removed from the prize pool. This also increases the overall opportunity to win two grand prizes. However, players will need to spend more of the in-game currency for every subsequent draw.

The cost of spins in Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

The exact prices of spins in the Faded Wheel are:

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

Procedure to get the Tease Waggor emote and UMP Digital Dasher in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow these instructions to get the rewards from the Faded Wheel:

Open the Luck Royale section (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and access the Luck Royale section.

Once items are removed, they cannot be claimed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select two undesired items by tapping on the bottom left area of the prize icon and removing them from the prize pool.

Gamers should not rush this step. Once a selection is made, it cannot be reverted.

Players can spend diamonds to make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can start making spins using diamonds until they have obtained both items.

Only those individuals who possess sufficient diamonds, i.e., 1082 and above, should only proceed. This is because they may draw the emote and gun skin as the last two items, which will cost 199 and 499 diamonds, respectively.

The event is certainly a good deal because a similar emote would cost 599 diamonds in the store. At the same time, the gun skin cannot be purchased directly. In most cases, gamers usually spend a lot more on skins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far