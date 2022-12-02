How to get official CBF Jerseys from Free Fire MAX Football Royale

A new Football Royale has launched on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, offering an assortment of official CBF Jerseys in the battle royale title. The event's key highlights include the Ocean and Sunshine Jersey bundles, alongside the Little Canary.

Luck Royale kicked off on December 2, 2022, and players have until December 18, 2022 to claim these rewards. To obtain them, interested players will have to spend diamonds to draw items or special Football Tokens.

Read on to learn more about Football Royale in Free Fire MAX.

New Football Royale starts on Free Fire MAX

The Football Royale event began on the Indian Free Fire MAX server today and requires the usage of diamonds. A single spin is available at a price of 40 diamonds, while a pack of 10+1 spins will cost 400.

You will receive one from the prize pool at random. This event's pool includes the following items:

The prize pool of the current Royale (Image via Garena)

CBF Sunshine Jersey Bundle

CBF Ocean Jersey Bundle

Little Canary Bundle

CBF White Jersey Bundle

10x Football Tokens

5x Football Tokens

3x Football Tokens

2x Football Tokens

1x Football Tokens

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

You don't need to worry if you haven't received the preferred item, as you can exchange the collected tokens for a vast collection of themed items. The redeem section of the store offers the following items:

The items available in the exchange section (Image via Garena)

CBF Sunshine Jersey Bundle: 40x Football Tokens

CBF Ocean Jersey Bundle: 30x Football Tokens

Little Canary Bundle: 30x Football Tokens

CBF White Jersey Bundle: 25x Football Tokens

CBF Football Jersey – Yellow Bundle: 40x Football Tokens

CBF Football Jersey – Blue Bundle: 30x Football Tokens

CBF Soccer Jersey – Black Bundle: 30x Football Tokens

CBF Soccer Jersey – Green Bundle: 25x Football Tokens

CBF Soccer Jersey – Gray Bundle: 25x Football Tokens

Luqueta’s Deluxe Bundle: 20x Football Tokens

Luqueta: 10x Football Tokens

Football avatar: 3x Football Tokens

Football Fantasy: 3x Football Tokens

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate: 3x Football Tokens

Booyah Weapon Loot Crate: 2x Football Tokens

Pet Food: 1x Football Tokens

Bonfire: 1x Football Tokens

You may follow the instructions provided below to receive the rewards through the new Football Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the left side.

Select Football Jersey option from the menu on left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Navigate through the Events section and select Football Royale.

Step 3: Select the appropriate spin option and confirm the purchase to draw the rewards randomly.

Alternatively, you can collect the required Football Tokens for your preferred prize. If you haven't received the desired item yet, head to the store's redeem section and select the Football Token section to exchange tokens for that item.

The event offers a broad range of interesting cosmetic items, making it worthwhile for players. Unfortunately, there is no fixed cost of acquiring the cosmetics.

