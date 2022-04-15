How to get official V badge in Free Fire and FF MAX

Free Fire has seen unprecedented growth in the mobile battle royale genre and has gained a large audience for various reasons. The community is home to a large number of content creators who have already reached one million subscribers, and the number continues to grow month after month.

The developers have a unique Partner Program where they assist gamers in becoming the stars they deserve to be. Each partner gets a special V Badge appearing above their avatar and even before their name during a battle. It primarily serves as a means to differentiate them from other users.

This badge has always fascinated players due to its exclusivity and prestige. Hence gamers are always searching for possible ways to get this badge either in the regular or MAX version.

Note: Players need to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program, and if they are selected, they will receive it in the MAX version as well. In addition, the regular version of the battle royale title is banned in India, and gamers should avoid playing it.

Getting V Badge in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

V Badge is one of the many perks provided to every partner in the game. Other benefits include in-game items, diamonds, advanced access to content, and more. However, this is still very rare, given the difficulty of joining the Free Fire Partner Program.

Garena has built a dedicated website for it, which covers details of the program in-depth, including requirements for submitting applications and the lengthy list of benefits associated with enrollment. Based on the details listed on the webpage, users must at least meet the given requirements:

Requirements for sending an application (Image via Garena)

A vibrant YouTube channel with more than 1,00,000 subscribers.

The channel should have 80% content relating to Free Fire and a minimum of 3,00,000 views in the previous month.

Players should demonstrate professionalism and willingness to work hard.

Users should have consistent social media activity and content quality.

They must be passionate about gaming and should have the drive to succeed.

They can submit applications if they tick all of these boxes. Even coming close to fulfilling these standards is difficult for average players.

However, it is essential to point out that meeting these basic criteria will not result in selection. Garena has a process to review each application and select the best creators.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Partner Program Site using this link.

Hit the apply button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click the Apply Now button to head to the application form, where they must fill in all basic details like their name, channel name, and more.

Step 3: Finally, they can submit the application and wait for the team's response.

Currently, the Free Fire Partner Program applications are closed, and gamers can apply when they are open.

