How to get Ornamental Touch Desert Eagle and Warder Captain Bundle in new Free Fire MAX 

Garena is back with another Faded Wheel, featuring a new set of attractive cosmetics on the Free Fire MAX India server. By spending diamonds, gamers can get the Desert Eagle Ornamental Touch and Warder Captain Bundle. After a while, the developers will provide two grand prizes in a single Faded Wheel, making the event even more special.

The Faded Wheel is a popular choice for players as it allows individuals to acquire a particular set of rewards for a pre-determined cost. Subsequently, Garena regularly launches this luck royale into the game, with two being made available now.

Garena releases Ornamental Touch Desert Eagle and Warder Captain Bundle in new Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

The new Faded Wheel arrived on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on September 27, 2022. Gamers have until October 3, 2022, to grab four attractive cosmetics alongside several other items. Individuals can first remove two items they don't want (except the two grand prizes) before spending diamonds to make spins.

The price of spins gradually increases from 9 diamonds to 499 diamonds. This is because once an item is obtained, it will not be repeated. The available items in the new Free Fire MAX luck royale are as follows:

The prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

Desert Eagle – Ornamental Touch

5x Venomous Fang (MP40)

Motorbike – Green Phantom

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Warder Captain Bundle

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1

Full Stealth Backpack

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

After removing two items, individuals can make spins in the new Faded Wheel. The price of spins is as follows:

The price of spins (Image via Garena)

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 39 diamonds

4th spin: 69 diamonds

5th spin: 99 diamonds

6th spin: 149 diamonds

7th spin: 199 diamonds

8th spin: 499 diamonds

The cost of acquiring all eight items, including two grand prizes, comes to 1082 diamonds.

Guide to obtaining rewards from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

Here's how to acquire the new bundle and gun skin from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the dedicated button on the left side of the screen.

Select the new Faded Wheel featuring the gun skin (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel featuring the gun skin and outfit as the reward.

Remove two undesired items (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Remove two items from the prize pool and hit the confirm button. A dialog box will appear where you need to confirm the selection.

Once the reward pool is selected, it cannot be changed. Exercise caution while proceeding.

Spend diamonds to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and draw random rewards.

Since this is a luck royale, some players may receive both the items in a few spins, while others may get them at the very end. Only those with sufficient diamonds to make all the spins should proceed.

The Faded Wheel presents a good opportunity for players to grab cosmetics. Since a single outfit costs 800+ diamonds in the store, the luck royale is an economical option. The gun skin also requires a similar number of diamonds, making the event a worthy investment.

