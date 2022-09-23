How to get Ottero, AN94 Carrot Imp-Head (14d), and more in Free Fire MAX?

Every patch update in Free Fire MAX brings new content in the form of optimizations, additions, events, and rewards, and the OB36 version is no different. Garena rolled out the latest update on September 21, and fans already have their hands on the new prizes via multiple time-limited events.

One of the latest additions to the event section is the "Refer a Friend Now" event, which is available under the News tab. It has made many fans curious due to the availability of free prizes like Ottero pet, Alok character for 30 days, a temporary AN94 skin, custom room cards, vouchers, and more.

Readers can learn more about the "Refer a Friend Now" event in the following section.

Free Fire MAX: How to refer an in-game friend to earn free rewards (September 2022)

Players can earn prizes by referring/inviting their newbie friends in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest event went online after the OB36 update's arrival, i.e., on September 21, 2022 and will remain active till November 16, 2022 (the last date of CS-Ranked Season 15). Thus, one can say that the "Refer a Friend Now" event will remain available till the arrival of the OB37 version.

Therefore, users have plenty of time to invite at most three of their newbie in-game friends who haven't reached EXP Level 5. The invite will not provide free rewards, as the items are only available if beginners register some progress and reach a specific EXP Level.

The event offers the following prizes to both inviters and invitees after the latter reaches a specific EXP Level in the game:

Rewards for the inviter:

Two Diamond Royale vouchers: Obtainable at EXP Level 5

Two Weapon Royale vouchers: Obtainable at EXP Level 7

Infinite Custom Room Cards (available for six hours): Obtainable at EXP Level 9

AN94 - Carrot Imp-Head (14 days): Obtainable at EXP Level 14

Rewards for the invitee:

100% EXP Card (Double EXP): Obtainable at EXP Level 5

Alok (30 days): Obtainable at EXP Level 7

Prime Suspect (Top) (30 days): Obtainable at EXP Level 9

Ottero: Obtainable at EXP Level 14

How to invite a friend in Free Fire MAX (Refer a Friend Now)?

Fill in the UID of the invitee in the given box to send the invite (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to inviting an in-game friend in Free Fire MAX for the "Refer a Friend Now" event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and log into the game using any preferred method.

Open Free Fire MAX and log into the game using any preferred method. Step 2: Tap on the calendar icon in the lobby to open the event section and head to the "News" tab.

Tap on the calendar icon in the lobby to open the event section and head to the "News" tab. Step 3: Under the News tab, select the "Refer a Friend Now" event and tap the "Go-to" button.

Under the News tab, select the "Refer a Friend Now" event and tap the "Go-to" button. Step 4: On the event page, use the given box to fill in the UID of the invitee and send the invite.

You can send the invites to multiple newbies in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You can send invites to any in-game friend with an EXP Level of less than five. However, the limit of invitees is three per user, so your invitation will get accepted by at most three friends.

Your (Inviter's) role has ended here, and the event's progress now depends upon the invitee.

How to accept an invite in Free Fire MAX (Refer a Friend Now)?

Select the invite and tap on bind to accept the same (Image via Garena)

You (as an invitee) should follow the first three steps mentioned in the previous guide. However, after opening the event page, you can execute the following steps to accept the invitation and attain all rewards:

Step 1: Click the "Me" button on the event page and select the received invite to bind it.

Rewards for the invitees (Image via Garena)

Step 2: View the featured rewards and start grinding hard in the game to reach the specific EXP Level, which will unlock all the rewards (for inviters and invitees).

You can view the progress on the event page (Image via Garena)

After successfully finding the invite, you can view the progress for both invitee and inviter on the event page. Once you (invitee) have completed all the goals, the rewards will automatically come up for claim.

