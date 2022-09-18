How to get Paradise Defender bundle in Free Fire MAX Bargain Seesaw event

Free Fire MAX players frequently go out of their way to obtain attractive cosmetics in the battle royale title, usually to outdo their friend's collection. Among all the things accessible in the game, individuals are most interested in bundles or outfits and are willing to spend a significant number of diamonds to obtain rare ones.

They are always looking for new bundles, which Garena provides them through the in-game store, multiple new events, luck royales, and more. The developers recently introduced a new Paradise Defender bundle in the game as part of the newly launched event.

Garena Free Fire MAX releases new Paradise Defender bundle in Bargain Seesaw event

The Bargain Seesaw event, featuring the exclusive outfit, started on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 18 September 2022. Gamers can spend diamonds, the game's premium currency, until 23 September 2022 to draw exciting items.

Individuals will receive discounts on all even spins, while the same does not apply to the odd spin. This option makes the deal even better for individuals by reducing the overall acquisition cost. The prize pool of the new event comprises the following items:

Paradise Defender Bundle

Crowned Bones Parachute

Mini Uzi – Paradise Defender

Cube Fragment

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Wild Carnival (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Incubator Voucher (Expire by – 31 October 2022)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by – 31 October 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by – 31 October 2022)

Individuals will have to switch between the odd and even spins to draw the rewards.

The price pool and the rewards (Image via Garena)

The prices for these are as follows:

Odd spins

1st spin: 9 diamonds

2nd spin: 19 diamonds

3rd spin: 49 diamonds

4th spin: 99 diamonds

5th spin: 299 diamonds

Even spins

1st spin: 15 diamonds

2nd spin: 49 diamonds

3rd spin: 99 diamonds

4th spin: 249 diamonds

Note: The price of the spins mentioned earlier above are without discount. Subsequently, individuals will receive an additional discount, which will vary depending on the player.

Steps to access Bargain Seesaw and acquire rewards in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the guide provided in the following section to collect the rewards through the Bargain Seesaw event in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Open the Bargain Seesaw event interface in the Free Fire MAX. This can be done by clicking on the go-to button under the event section in the news tab.

Click on the Spin for Bargain button to draw a discount percentage (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the Spin for Bargain button to draw a bargain discount. This offer will only be applicable on all the even spins.

Step 3: Draw the rewards by clicking on the spin-activated spin button. Diamonds will be deducted from your account, and the rewards will be delivered to your vault.

Individuals are guaranteed all nine prizes in nine spins. As a result, they must spend roughly 700-800 diamonds to draw all the rewards.

The pricing is modest, given that users would have to spend the same amount to purchase the outfit individually in the store. In addition, in the event, they gain more gun skins and a parachute, which is a tremendous advantage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far