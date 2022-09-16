How Free Fire MAX players can purchase diamonds from Games Kharido

Diamonds in Free Fire MAX are needed for most in-game transactions, and gamers can use them to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics and other things like the Elite Pass.

However, these diamonds aren’t free, and players have to spend actual money from their pockets if they wish to acquire them. There are several means through which individuals can top up the in-game currency, with Games Kharido emerging as a prominent option.

For those unaware, Games Kharido is one of the most trusted and used top-up websites in the Indian community of Free Fire MAX. It is easy to use and sometimes even features specific bonuses. A guide on how to use Games Kharido to buy diamonds is provided below.

Guide to buying Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido

Players can use Games Kharido to top-up diamonds (Image via Sportskeeda)

Games Kharido in the past directly provided the option to top up diamonds on the website. However, to get the currency loaded into your account, you need to obtain the Garena Prepaid Card and follow the required steps. If you're are unsure about the particular process, you can check out the straightforward instructions that are provided below:

Step 1: To start the process, you must visit the Games Kharido website using any of the preferred web browsers. Try this link to get access to that specific site: https://gameskharido.in/app.

Step 2: Select the Free Fire MAX option after reaching the website. A dialog box will show up, asking you to log in.

Select Free Fire MAX option appearing on the screen (Image via Games Kharido)

You may use your Free Fire ID or log in using one of four options: Facebook, Google, Twitter, and VK.

Login through one of the options available on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login has taken place successfully, you must enter the password of the Garena Prepaid Card in the dialog box and tap on the Confirm option.

This will complete the procedure, and diamonds will be credited to your Free Fire MAX accounts very soon.

Steps to purchase Garena Prepaid Cards

The card is not directly available on Games Kharido, and you may utilize MTCGame to avail of the same. Listed below are the steps you can follow:

Step 1: Visit the official MTCGame website on your device and switch the currency to INR.

Get the Garena Prepaid Giftcard by completing the payment (Image via MTCGame)

Step 2: For the next step, the required Garena Prepaid Giftcard should be chosen. It is recommended that you select the global ones, which offer diamonds at the following prices:

100 +10 diamonds – INR 81.96

210 +21 diamonds – INR 163.91

530 + 53 diamonds – INR 406.47

1080 + 108 diamonds -INR 812.94

2200 + 220 diamonds – INR 1625.88

Note: These prices are subject to change.

Step 3: Upon selecting the required number of diamonds, you can add them to your cart and complete the payment after entering your email address.

Later, you can use the required Garena Prepaid Card to get your hands on the diamonds through the Games Kharido website.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh