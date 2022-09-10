3 best sources to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (September 2022)

There is no denying the fact that Free Fire MAX players find it incredibly challenging to resist the appeal of distinctive and attractive cosmetics in the game. These products frequently require spending diamonds, the game's premium currency that users must acquire by spending their real money.

While currency is required at every step of the game, including name changes, many members of the game's community probably cannot afford to purchase virtual currency consistently. Hence, there is always widespread interest among gamers in finding free methods for earning diamonds.

Fortunately, players have several free alternatives at their disposal, which they may utilize to get themselves a few free diamonds. Read through for a detailed list given below.

Note: The list of methods to obtain free diamonds given below represents the writer's opinion.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire MAX in September 2022

It is important to note that getting free diamonds in Free Fire MAX is not an easy task and requires some time and effort from the players. They can utilize the options given below.

3) Redeem codes

Previously redeem codes have provided free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena frequently publishes redeem codes, which are generally considered one of the best ways to acquire freebies within Garena Free Fire and its MAX version. They have the potential to hand out a range of rewards, including diamonds, to those who redeem them before their expiration period.

As a result, individuals are strongly advised to maintain a close eye on the most recent codes made accessible to their respective servers. Even if they do not land diamonds, they can get premium cosmetic items for free. Gamers can find a list of the newest Free Fire redeem codes can on this link!

2) Advance Server

Individuals can earn diamonds by reporting bugs (Image via Garena)

Advance Server is a test server released by Garena prior to each update in Free Fire. It enables users to try out the upcoming features to ensure that only the best content is released in the patch. Furthermore, gamers also have the opportunity to earn free diamonds through this special client.

They can report an unknown bug in the Advance Server to receive a thousand diamonds. They will have to access the official website and utilize the bug report section to report the problem. However, gamers should note that they must submit sufficient proof for this particular bug, like videos, images, other details like a device and more.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards has more than 5 crore plus downloads (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is among the best methods that players can use if they want to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX. Many users widely use the application within the community, and it rewards Google Play Credits upon completion of the surveys.

They can download the application and set up their profile by answering a few basic questions. Subsequently, gamers will occasionally receive short and straightforward surveys on their account.

Once sufficient credits have been accumulated by individuals through the surveys, they can go ahead and buy diamonds inside the battle royale title directly. They may also save credits and instead use them on things like memberships and special airdrops since they offer diamonds at a lower cost.

Avoid illegal methods at all cost!

Users should avoid any illegal method (Image via Garena)

Aside from the methods mentioned above, gamers can use a few other GPT apps and websites to earn free diamonds. However, they should avoid using unethical means such as unlimited diamond generators and mod APKs.

First of all, these do not work as the data related to currency is stored on servers. Additionally, any attempt to modify the game's file will undoubtedly result in a permanent ban as it violates the game's anti-hack policy. They may also end up damaging their devices because malware could be present.

It is better to be safe than sorry. Gamers can essentially wait for events and other options to get the in-game items instead of using illicit methods.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman