Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID number, stats, guild details, monthly earnings, and more in September 2022

Sujan Mistri has attained unparalleled success in India with his Free Fire-related content in the previous few years. His channel, Gyan Gaming, has already attained 14.4 million subscribers, ranking him among the game's most subscribed content creators in the country.

He regularly streams battle royale title on the channel, posting vlogs, gameplay clips, videos relating to events, and more. The content creator runs another channel, Gyan Sujan Live, with 1.1 million subscribers, where he can be seen enjoying several other games.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID number and other details

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID number is 70393167. His in-game stats as of 18 September 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has competed in 1461 solo games and emerged undefeated 159 times for a win rate of 10.88%. He has eliminated 2393 foes and scored 743 headshots, culminating in a kill-to-death ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 31.05%.

The YouTuber has won 510 of the 2239 duo matches, corresponding to a win ratio of 22.77%. He has accumulated 6108 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.53 and 1566 headshots at a headshot rate of 25.64%.

Gyan Sujan has 6836 Booyahs in 19165 squad games, representing a win ratio of 35.66%. He has amassed a kill tally of 68830, 19849 of which have come in as headshots, making his K/D ratio of 5.58 and a headshot ratio of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

He has not played a single match (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 29 of Free Fire MAX, Gyan Gaming has not participated in a single ranked game.

CS Career

Gyan Gaming's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 2584 Clash Squad matches up to this point in Free Fire MAX and has ranked first 1442 times. This brings his overall victory percentage up to 55.80%. His current KDA is 1.32, and his headshot ratio is 41.37%, attributable to the 10766 eliminations and the 4454 headshots.

Note: Gyan Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 18 September 2022. They will change as he plays more matches in the game.

Guild and rank

Gyan Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming is the leader of the eponymous guild, whose ID is 61721403. He is still placed in Bronze 1 in the BR-ranked Season 29 while also holding the Master tier in the CS-Ranked Season 14.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming's monthly income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Sujan Mistry's monthly income through the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel to be between $5.3K and $85K. The website also projects an annual income of between $63.7K and $1M.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistry initially named his channel GyanA2Z, where he posted all forms of content – tech, gaming, vlogging, and more. He eventually switched to Free Fire and has continued to attain unparalleled success.

The YouTuber has churned out more than 2500 videos, collectively acquiring 14.4 million subscribers. His channel crossed the coveted 1 million subscriber mark even before the start of 2020, and this number has continued to grow.

The internet star has posted incredible numbers every month, with the previous month's account being up to 100k subscribers and 21.245 million subscribers.

