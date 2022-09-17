PN Rex's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, earnings, and more

PN Rex is a fast-growing YouTuber who is making a name for himself with his Free Fire content. He is a member of the Pro Nation guild, which is one of the most prominent guilds in India.

PN Rex's eponymous YouTube channel is close to hitting the 500k-subscriber mark. It currently has 481k subscribers and 53 million views.

PN Rex’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

PN Rex’s Free Fire MAX ID is 257342875. He is ranked Bronze III and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively.

His stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

PN Rex's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rex has played 1598 solo matches and has secured 125 victories, translating to a win rate of 7.82%. He has registered 2775 kills and 629 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot percentage of 22.67%.

The content creator has also won 235 of the 2344 duo matches he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.02%. With a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 21.36%, he has 3530 kills and 754 headshots in this mode.

PN Rex has featured in 4568 squad matches and has won on 961 occasions, recording a win rate of 21.03%. He has recorded 11457 kills and 3869 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.18 and a headshot percentage of 33.77%.

Ranked stats

PN Rex's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rex has played three squad matches in the current ranked season, and his team won twice, making his win rate 66.67%. With 19 kills and 17 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 19.00 and a headshot percentage of 89.47%.

The YouTuber is yet to play ranked matches in the duo and solo modes of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career

PN Rex's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

PN Rex has competed in 3601 Clash Squad matches and has 2188 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 60.76%. He has 21613 kills and 11913 headshots for a KDA of 1.93 and a headshot percentage of 55.12%.

Note: PN Rex’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (17 September 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to engage in more matches in the battle royale title.

PN Rex’s YouTube earnings

Details of PN Rex's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

PN Rex’s monthly earnings from his primary YouTube channel are between $1.3K and $20.4K. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income ranges from $15.3K to $244.9K. (Source: Social Blade)

PN Rex's YouTube channel

The oldest video on PN Rex’s primary YouTube channel was posted in May 2021. The channel currently has more than 220 uploads, with the most popular one having 1.8 million views.

According to Social Blade, the content creator has amassed 30k subscribers and 5.102 million views in the last 30 days.

PN Rex also runs a second YouTube channel called LIVE REX, where he regularly livestreams Free Fire MAX. It has 60.3k subscribers and 1.48 million views.

