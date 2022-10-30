How to get permanent Violet Fear G36 in Free Fire MAX for free

Spookventure events have replaced Light Fest in Free Fire MAX and become the players' focal points. Among the recently added events is King of BR Missions, which essentially provides an opportunity to get a free, permanent gun skin in the game.

The event started on October 30, 2022, and will remain accessible to the audience until November 1, 2022. You will essentially have to complete the said daily mission to earn a G36 – Violet Fear trial card, and thanks to the Weapon Skin Lifetime Progress, you can own the skin permanently.

Garena offers permanent Violet Fear G36 in Free Fire MAX for free

The King of BR Missions is already available on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. You must complete the daily missions to earn the trial card to get the permanent gun skin. The specific requirements and the associated rewards are as follows:

Get Top 3 in BR 1 time to get a free G36 – Violet Fear (20 days)

Deal 2000 Damage in BR mode to get a free G36 – Violet Fear (20 days)

Kill five enemies in BR mode to get a free G36 – Violet Fear (10 days)

In the OB36 update, Garena has incorporated a new Weapon Skin Lifetime Progress, enabling players to own a permanent gun skin. You can accumulate the lifetime progress of a weapon skin by obtaining its trial card. With each day of the weapon skin’s validity, you will earn 1% of the progress, and when this reaches 100%, you can keep the gun skin forever.

G36 Violet Fear gun skin is available for free (Image via Garena)

To obtain a permanent Violet Fear G36, you will need to acquire trial cards that add up to the duration of 100 diamonds. This should not be very difficult as the event will run for three days and the accompanying missions are not very difficult to accomplish.

Steps to collect a permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX

You may get permanent G36 – Violet Fear by following the steps outlined in the following section:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and complete the daily mission set.

Complete the missions in the BR mode (Image via Garena)

All of these must be completed in the battle royale mode, with no restrictions on map selection.

Step 2: After fulfilling the requirements, you can access the event tab to claim the particular reward. You can access the events by clicking on the calendar option on the right side.

You must tap on the "King of BR Mission" event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Spookventure tab and click on the King of BR Mission event section.

Click on the claim button to receive the gun skin trial card (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

You must complete the missions daily and collect the rewards manually through the event interface. The opportunity to get a permanent gun skin is relatively rare in Free Fire MAX, and you should not skip out on this opportunity.

Poll : 0 votes